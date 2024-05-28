This special-edition McLaren scale model possibly costs more than your real car

A 1:8 scale model of a McLaren Senna has been crafted as a special-edition offering, paying rich tribute to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna on his 30th death anniversary. Crafted by a company called Amalgam, it took 300 hours to assemble each of the 30 scale models for a total time investment of 3,000 hours.

With just 30 units of the scale model of McLaren Senna available, Amalgam gave the first unit to McLaren Automotive and has reserved the 30th unit for Senna's family. And that is only expected considering the model gets livery with yellow, green, and blue elements, an ode to Senna. Called Senna livery, the scale model from the UK-based company boasts of minute attention to detail with even Senna's dot-matrix face finding a place on the rear fenders.

Measuring around 23 inches in length, each of the 30 scale replica models of the McLaren Senna was crafted by a handful of highly-skilled craftsmen.

The difference between the actual car and the scale model replica would be extremely hard to spot because every single detail has been carefully brought together, all done by hand. Even in the cabin of the replica model, the interiors are exactly what they are like on the real car. The cockpit even has one of the most famous quotes ever given by Senna inscribed on it- “I have no idols. I admire work, dedication and competence."

While McLaren displayed the actual Senna special car at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, and it will be a one-off, the scale model replica is less exclusive. But even though 29 such models are available, each is quite expensive at $21,385 (approximately ₹17.70 lakh). That is more than many of the mid-size SUVs available in India.

But then again, price is really no hurdle for ardent scale car model collectors and to own a special edition model that pays tribute to Senna is likely to find a place of prominence in any display wall.

