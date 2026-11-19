Kia is working on its first hydrogen fuel cell car. As the automaker's own labour union has just leaked the company's product roadmap through 2029, the Kia Carnival could be the brand's first production hydrogen vehicle. The next-generation Kia Carnival, internally codenamed KA5, will be built at the Gwangmyeong plant, the same factory where the hydrogen fuel cell version of the MPV will be built.

A document leaked from Kia's Employment Stability Committee has revealed that the hydrogen Carnival would most likely use the fuel cell technology from Hyundai. This is the closest to any technical detail available as of now. The document also revealed that the company is working on a new Sorento Hybrid, a fresh pickup variant for the Tasman, and an electric SUV called Kia EV7. The automaker has not confirmed anything officially, though.

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The document stated that Kia Carnival Hydrogen will enter production at the company's Gwangmyeong plant in 2029. However, it is not clear if the hydrogen-powered Kia Carnival will be sold outside of South Korea. For the growth of hydrogen powertrain-driven vehicles, one of the key challenges is the scarcity of refuelling infrastructure. The current Kia Carnival is sold in the Indian market. Considering the Indian government's continuous push for cleaner mobility solutions and technology, including hydrogen powertrain, it would be interesting to see if Kia launches the Carnival hydrogen in the country.

The document stated that the Hwaseong plant will roll out a redesigned Kia Sorento Hybrid in 2028. The current Kia Sorento was the best-selling vehicle in both 2024 and 2025 in the automaker's home market, South Korea, with domestic sales topping 100,000 units in 2025. This gives Kia a clear reason to continue with the Sorento hybrid. Among the other models mentioned in the document, the mid-size Kia EV7 electric SUV will be built at the automaker's Gwangju Plant 3. Kia hasn't said details like platform, powertrain or battery options for the EV7.

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