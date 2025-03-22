2025 Yamaha R3 and R25 launched in Japan. Will these bikes come to India?

Yamaha has officially launched the 2025 YZF-R3 and YZF-R25 in the Japanese market. The R3 has been priced at 660,000 Yen (approximately ₹3.80 lakh), while the R25 comes in at 628,000 Yen (around ₹3.62 lakh). Both motorcycles share the same parallel-twin engine configuration and colour options.

2025 Yamaha YZF-R3

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R3 now features a sharper front fairing and a narrow tail section, enhancing its aggressive and sporty stance. The motorcycle is available in three colour options: Deep Purplish Blue Metallic, Matte Dark Gray Metallic, and Matte Yellowish White. Among these, the Matte Yellowish White shade stands out giving the R3 a striking and premium look. These updates make the motorcycle more visually appealing while maintaining its signature design language.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Yamaha YZF R1 998.0 cc 998.0 cc 16.5 kmpl 16.5 kmpl ₹ 20.39 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Yamaha YZF-R9 890 cc 890 cc ₹ 13 - 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Yamaha YZF-R7 ₹ 10 - 10.10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Yamaha R3 2025 ₹ 4.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Yamaha R3 321 cc 321 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 3.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha XSR125 124.0 cc 124.0 cc 47.6 kmpl 47.6 kmpl ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Here's what has changed on the updated motorcycle

The Yamaha R3 continues to be powered by a 321cc parallel-twin engine producing 41 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque. Known for its linear and engaging power delivery, this engine has been a favourite among enthusiasts.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 37mm inverted front fork and a rear mono-shock, ensuring a well-balanced ride. Braking duties are handled by a 298mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Yamaha has also updated the feature list of the R3 which now includes all-LED lighting for better visibility, a multi-function LCD instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to receive SMS and call alerts on the display.

Also Read : Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details

2025 Yamaha YZF-R25

Alongside the R3, Yamaha has also introduced the 2025 YZF-R25 which follows a similar styling philosophy. The front fairing closely resembles that of the R3 and the motorcycle is available in the same three colour options.

Under the fairing, the R25 is powered by a 249cc parallel-twin engine delivering 34.5 bhp of power and 23 Nm of torque. Like the R3, it also benefits from a high-revving nature and linear power delivery. The suspension and braking hardware are identical to the R3 ensuring a balanced and confidence-inspiring ride.

Will the bikes come to India?

While the R25 is unlikely to make its way to India, the 2025 Yamaha R3 with its enhancements is expected to make its way to the Indian market later this year. Yamaha already sells the R3 in India and these updates could make it even more competitive in the growing premium sports bike segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: