2022 Kia EV6 Electric to launch today: LIVE and latest updates

Kia India will launch its first electric vehicle in the country today. The Korean carmaker, which has already introduced the EV6 electric crossover globally, will drive in the premium EV to India through the CBU route. Globally, especially in European countries, the Kia EV6 has seen some success while competing with rivals such as Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Volkswagen ID.4. Kia will hope EV6 to create a niche segment in the premium electric vehicle space in India.

2022 Kia EV6 Expected Variants:

Kia is expected to offer the EV6 in two variants - the GT RWD and GT-Line AWD.

2022 Kia EV6 Expected Price:

Kia EV6 expected price is likely to be in the range of ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Kia EV6 Range:

Kia EV6 has a certified range of over 500 kms and supports fast charge input.

