2022 Kia EV6 Electric to launch today: LIVE and latest updates
- Kia India is all set to drive in the EV6 electric crossover, its fifth model in the country after Seltos, Carnival, Sonet and Carens. The Korean carmaker will officially announce the price of the EV6 today.
2022 Kia EV6 Expected Variants:
Kia is expected to offer the EV6 in two variants - the GT RWD and GT-Line AWD.
2022 Kia EV6 Expected Price:
Kia EV6 expected price is likely to be in the range of ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Kia EV6 Range:
Kia EV6 has a certified range of over 500 kms and supports fast charge input.
2022 Kia EV6 Range and Battery
Kia India will offer the EV6 crossover with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. With this, the Kia EV6 claims to offer a range of 528 kms on a single charge, which is certified by WLTP. The ARAI certification, which is yet to be revealed, is expected to be slightly more than this. Either way, the EV6 is likely to offer more than 450 kms of range in real-world conditions.
Kia EV6: Expected variants and power output
Kia will offer the EV6 in two variants - GT and GT-Line AWD. While the RWD version can churn out maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque, the AWD version is more powerful with 347 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 605 Nm. The EV6 is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has its top speed electronically-limited to 192 kmph.
Watch Kia EV6 in action on a racing track
Only 100 up for grabs
Kia will drive in the EV6 electric crossover to India through the Completely Built Unit or CBU route since the carmaker has no plans yet to assemble the EV locally. Hence, Kia has decided to keep the number of EV6 limited in the first phase of the launch. The carmaker has announced that only 100 units of the EV6 will be made available to the customers at select 15 dealerships spread across 12 major cities which include Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
Kia EV6: A technical cousin of Hyundai Ioniq 5
Kia EV6 is based on the Hyundai Group's dedicated EV platform called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Being part of the Hyundai Group, Kia shared this platform with its Korean cousin to develop new generation electric cars. While the carmaker built the EV6 as the first model based on this platform, Hyundai came up with the Ioniq 5 electric crossover. Hyundai too will bring the Ioniq 5 electric crossover to India later this year.