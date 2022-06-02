HT Auto
Kia EV6 electric vehicle launched in India at 59.95 lakh

Kia EV6 is the flagship electric vehicle from the brand and now stands at the top of the product portfolio in India even if just limited numbers are available to customers here.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 12:59 PM
Kia EV6 was officially launched in the Indian car market on Thursday at a starting price of 59.95 lakh (ex showroom). Launched in two variants, which include the GT RWD and the AWD versions, the price of the top-spec model is 64.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The first all-electric model to be based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for different body styles and cabin layouts, the EV6 has been brought to India in limited numbers via the CBU route with only 100 units available. All of these units of EV6 have already been booked, said Kia, while launching the EV today. In fact, the carmaker has received an overall booking for 355 units of the electric vehicle. The deliveries of the first units of EV6 will start from September this year.

(Also see | More pics of Kia EV6 electric vehicle)

The EV6 comes to the country as more of a statement of intent to show how determined Kia India is about electric mobility, rather than a model that would drive up sales numbers. The EV is the most expensive Kia one can buy here in a product list that otherwise has ICE (internal combustion engine) models like Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

But EV6 is nothing like its siblings and apart from the obvious fact that it is powered entirely by battery, offers numerous drive, convenience and safety-related features to stand ahead of the family pack while taking the fight to rival electric vehicles sold globally like Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y. None of these rivals are available in the country at present even though the Ioniq 5 has been confirmed for a launch here. But does the EV6 have the early movers' advantage for the time being?

Kia EV6 battery and range:

Kia EV6 comes in two variants with the more affordable variant being a rear-wheel drive and the other being an all-wheel drive. Performance credentials also differ but both come with a 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core.

Kia EV6 has a WLTP-certified range (European standard) of over 500 kms but company officials claim that this figure can go up further still.

Kia will set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships which will help the EV6 to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 40 minutes. 

Kia EV6 exterior styling:

The Kia EV6 has a crossover design language which means it focuses more on a styligh profile in relatively compact proportions rather than a mean SUV-ish design language and body type. Aimed at being a daily city commute option even if its range allows highway journeys, the EV6 has a digital Tiger Nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED head light and tail light units and stylish alloy design. Company officials also say that the model for India has a higher ground clearance at over 170 mm than the model sold overseas. This is to allow for the EV to better manage Indian road conditions.

Kia EV6 cabin highlights:

There has been an obvious focus on giving the cabin of the Kia EV6 a plush and futuristic appeal with materials from sustainable sources used for most parts. The cabin is airy and offers a lot of space to all passengers while also offering plenty of storage spaces. The floating centre console catches the eye almost instantly but the open storage section under it is a clever design ploy.

Kia EV6 feature list:

The Kia electric vehicle is loaded to the brim with features and it is in this one area that the EV6 could even rival several models from luxury brands. A flowing curved HD display screen for the main infotainment as well as driver display is one such example. The front two seats have a zero-gravity recline function while there is a panoramic sunroof, a plethora of charging options, ambient lighting, a power outlet under the rear seat to charge home devices, and more.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: Kia EV6 EV6 Kia Kia India EV electric vehicle electric car electric mobility
