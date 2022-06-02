HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News After Ev6, Kia To Launch ‘india Centric Ev’ By 2025

After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025

Kia launched the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2, which it already sells in global markets. The Korean carmaker now plans to manufacture an ‘India-centric EV’ in the next three years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 02:09 PM
Kia India has announced that the carmaker will launch more electric cars in the country by 2025.
Kia India has announced that the carmaker will launch more electric cars in the country by 2025.
Kia India has announced that the carmaker will launch more electric cars in the country by 2025.
Kia India has announced that the carmaker will launch more electric cars in the country by 2025.

Kia India has forayed into the electric vehicle segment in India with the introduction of the EV6 electric crossover on June 2. Launched at a starting price of 59.95 lakh, the EV6 will be offered to Indian customers through the CBU route. That is one of the reasons why the price of EV6 may seem slightly on the higher side. However, the Korean carmaker has assured that it will soon work on an electric vehicle which is likely to be more affordable and focussed specifically on India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹65 - 70 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens Rv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Rv
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹15 - 21 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, said that the carmaker plans to invest heavily to increase its presence in the EV space in the country. The carmaker also plans to set up infrastructure and develop new products for the Indian market, including EVs. "We are fully capable of manufacturing EVs for India. The company is evaluating various battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the market," Park announced.

The ‘India-centric EV’ Park confirmed during the launch event of the EV6, is likely to be ready in the next three years. Kia said that the new electric car, which it said will be an RV or Recreational Vehicle, will be developed from scratch. Kia had earlier launched the Carens which it categorises as an RV instead of MPV. Kia said the new EV will offer unmatched interior features as well as range to address range anxiety issues among EV buyers.

Kia will also focus on affordable electric vehicles, keeping in mind the mass market in India. “The diverse customer base of India inspires us, and our strategy is to be in sync with their aspirations, and our efforts are targeted towards fulfilling the evolved customers' needs," Park added.

Kia said that the Centre's push towards quicker adoption of electric vehicles in the country will help the Korean carmaker shift its focus to electric vehicles. However, Kia said the EV industry in India still remains at a nascent stage and will take time to go mainstream.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 02:09 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Kia Kia India Kia EV6 EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 EV6 EV6 2022 Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May
Suzuki Motorcycle India sales touch 71,526 units in May
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo looks like a moving colour palette
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo looks like a moving colour palette
After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025
After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025
Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter
Vida, Hero MotoCorp's EV arm, to delay launch of its first electric scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city