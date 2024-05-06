Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Which compact SUV to choose

Mahindra & Mahindra launched its XUV 3XO compact SUV in the Indian market just a few days ago, which comes as a significantly updated avatar of the XUV300. The XUV 3XO comes re-energising the compact SUV segment, which has become one of the most intensely competitive categories in the country's passenger vehicle market over the last few years. Launched at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) , the all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO throws challenges to tough rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Despite essentially being an updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV300, the new XUV 3XO comes with its distinctive visual appearance and a wide range of fresh features, which adds zing to the car. However, it is to be seen how Mahindra tackles the intense competition in this space. We have already compared the Mahindra XUV 3XO with its rivals like the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon. Here is a look at how the Mahindra XUV 3XO will compete with Hyundai Venue.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs View Details Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO is available at a pricing range of ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue is priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom). This means both these two compact SUVs come closely and competitively priced against each other. However, the XUV 3XO has a slight edge with a marginally lower base price than the Venue, while the latter has a lower top price ceiling.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Which one to choose

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Specification

The newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV gets both petrol and diesel engine options. It is available with two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine churns out 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque, while the 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol unit generates 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the petrol-powered XUV 3XO include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel SUV gets power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe motor, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT option. This engine pumps out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

Like the Mahindra SUV, Hyundai Venue also has three different engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The bigger petrol engine generates 81 bhp of peak power and 113.8 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged petrol motor churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm torque. The diesel unit is capable of pumping out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options for the Venue include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.

First Published Date: