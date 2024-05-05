Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Which one to buy

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO compact SUV in the Indian market, which comes re-energising this space, which has become one of the most intensely competitive categories in the country's passenger vehicle market. The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes challenging rivals such as Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially a significantly updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV300. The compact SUV now comes with a significantly updated design and a host of fresh features compared to the XUV300.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs View Details Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Kia Sonet: Which compact SUV to choose

Here is a comparison between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, based on price and specification.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO is available at a pricing range of ₹7.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between ₹8.34 lakh and ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Brezza comes with a lower base price compared to the base variant of the XUV 3XO while its top variant too is cheaper than the top trim of the Mahindra SUV.

Watch: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: First Drive Review

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Specification

The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It comes with two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine generates 110 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque, while the 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol unit generates 128 bhp peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the petrol variants of the SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel variant is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDe unit, available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed AMT. This engine churns out 115 bhp power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes available in petrol hybrid and petrol-CNG options. Powered by a 1.5-litre engine that can run on both petrol and CNG, the SUV gets transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The engine in the petrol hybrid version of the SUV churns out 101 bhp power and 136.8 Nm torque. The petrol CNG version of the SUV generates 99 bhp peak power and 136 Nm torque in petrol mode. In CNG mode, it pumps out 86 bhp peak power and 121.5 Nm torque.

First Published Date: