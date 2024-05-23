Nissan launches updated GEZA edition of Magnite SUV. Check price and what's new

Nissan Motor has launched a new special edition of the Magnite SUV today (May 23). The Japanese auto giant commemorated the anniversary of the Magnite SUV's GEZA edition with an updated version. The 2024 Magnite GEZA edition has been launched at a price of ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Called the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition, this variant is placed under the Kuro all-black edition of the SUV launched earlier. Nissan says this is now the most affordable CVT Turbo option in the segment priced under ₹10 lakh.

Nissan Magnite GEZA edition, first launched in 2023, has now been updated with a combination of turbo engine and CVT transmission unit besides other features.

The 2024 Nissan Magnite GEZA special edition comes updated with a more premium infotainment package targeted more towards music enthusiasts. These features include 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium JBL speakers, rear-view camera with trajectory lines, ambient light controlled through apps, new beige upholstery and GEZA Edition badging. Nissan said that the new infotainment system is the most advanced in any of the CVT variants of the SUV.

The GEZA Edition of the Magnite SUV was introduced in 2023 and was placed under the XL and XV variants. In one year, the GEZA edition has helped Nissan Magnite to cross 30,000 sales. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India, said, "We are delighted to introduce the newest variant of the Magnite following the tremendous success of the GEZA Special Edition last year. We have identified a significant opportunity based on customer feedback in the market to offer premium features at an accessible price point. The Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition is the only CVT Turbo available at such a competitive price with features that no other product offers in the market."

Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite GEZA special edition comes equipped with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a CVT transmission unit. The engine is capable of generating around 98 bhp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque.

