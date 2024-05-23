HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Launches Updated Geza Edition Of Magnite Suv. Check Price And What's New

Nissan launches updated GEZA edition of Magnite SUV. Check price and what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 12:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nissan Magnite GEZA edition, first launched in 2023, has now been updated with a combination of turbo engine and CVT transmission unit besides other f
...
Nissan Magnite GEZA
Nissan Motor has introduced the updated version of Magnite SUV's GEZA edition at a price of just under ₹10 lakh.
Nissan Magnite GEZA
Nissan Motor has introduced the updated version of Magnite SUV's GEZA edition at a price of just under ₹10 lakh.

Nissan Motor has launched a new special edition of the Magnite SUV today (May 23). The Japanese auto giant commemorated the anniversary of the Magnite SUV's GEZA edition with an updated version. The 2024 Magnite GEZA edition has been launched at a price of 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Called the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition, this variant is placed under the Kuro all-black edition of the SUV launched earlier. Nissan says this is now the most affordable CVT Turbo option in the segment priced under 10 lakh.

The 2024 Nissan Magnite GEZA special edition comes updated with a more premium infotainment package targeted more towards music enthusiasts. These features include 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, premium JBL speakers, rear-view camera with trajectory lines, ambient light controlled through apps, new beige upholstery and GEZA Edition badging. Nissan said that the new infotainment system is the most advanced in any of the CVT variants of the SUV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Sunny 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
View Details
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : The curious case of Magnite SUV, the one-car army for Nissan in India

The GEZA Edition of the Magnite SUV was introduced in 2023 and was placed under the XL and XV variants. In one year, the GEZA edition has helped Nissan Magnite to cross 30,000 sales. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director at Nissan Motor India, said, "We are delighted to introduce the newest variant of the Magnite following the tremendous success of the GEZA Special Edition last year. We have identified a significant opportunity based on customer feedback in the market to offer premium features at an accessible price point. The Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition is the only CVT Turbo available at such a competitive price with features that no other product offers in the market."

Also watch: Nissan Magnite Kuro edition - what is so special about it?

Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite GEZA special edition comes equipped with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a CVT transmission unit. The engine is capable of generating around 98 bhp of power and 160 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Magnite Nissan Nissan Motor Magnite

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.