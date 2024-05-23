HT Auto
Swift to Celerio: Petrol cars priced under 10 lakh with best mileage figures

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 14:00 PM
Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India which offers affordable cars with high fuel efficiency figures. Most of its smaller cars offer mileage
Maruti Celerio Swift
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (left) and the new generation Swift (right) are some of the best petrol cars priced under ₹10 lakh when it comes to fuel efficiency figures.
Fuel efficiency or mileage remains one of the biggest factors for car buyers in India before deciding to purchase one. Over the years, carmakers have upgraded engines and tuned them in a manner so that they offer the best possible value out of money spent on fuel. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, is also one of the pioneers in offering cars with best mileage figures. Even now, some of the cars with highest fuel efficiency figures are manufactured by the carmaker. Here is a look at eight cars with petrol engines only that offer the best mileage among models priced under 10 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Celerio sits right on top of all other petrol cars priced under 10 lakh when it comes to fuel efficiency. Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine the Celerio comes with an ARAI-approved mileage of up to 25.24 kmpl in the manual variant. The automatic variant of the hatchback offers even better fuel economy of up to 26.68 kmpl. Maruti sells the Celerio in India priced between 5.36 lakh and 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti S-Presso

It may bot be known as one of the most popular models from the Maruti stable. But S-Presso sits on top of the list of cars under 10 lakh with certified fuel efficiency higher than most others. Equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, the car can offer up to 25.3 kmpl mileage in the automatic variant and 24.76 kmpl in the manual variant. The S-Presso comes at a starting price of 4.26 lakh. The price goes up to 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

Maruti Alto K10

Alto K10 hatchback, one of the most affordable cars one can buy in India, also offers one of the best fuel efficiency figures. According to the ARAI figures, the Automatic petrol variant of the hatchback offers mileage of 24.9 kmpl while the manual petrol variant promises 24.39 kmpl. Equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, Maruti sells Alto K10 at a starting price of 4 lakh which goes up to 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy hatchback from Maruti has been one of its best-sellers over the past several years, thanks to its high fuel efficiency figures. The WagonR is offered in India with two engine options including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol and a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine engine. The smaller engine, mated to manual gearbox, offers ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 24.35 kmpl, while the automatic variant offers up to 25.19 kmpl. The bigger engine is also quite fuel efficient with figures hitting up to 23.9 kmpl. The WagonR is priced between 5.54 lakh and 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new genertaion Swift hatchback with a new engine that promises more fuel efficiency than the previous generation models. According to ARAI figures, the automatic variant of the new Swift offers mileage of up to 25.75 kmpl while the manual variant offers up to 24.8 kmpl. The 2024 Swift is powered by a new 1.2-litre K Series three-cylinder petrol engine. It comes at a starting price of 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Dzire

The sub-compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki has been a popular model in its segment thanks to its fuel efficiency. It comes powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which offers up to 23.26 kmpl of mileage in manual variants. The automatic variants of the Dzire offer up to 23.69 kmpl. Dzire is also offered with CNG technology which offer higher fuel efficiency. The Dzire, rival to the likes of Hyundai Aura, is priced from 6.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Baleno

Baleno, one of the best-selling hatchbacks from the Maruti stable, is also one of the better value-for-money car when it comes to fuel efficiency. Equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Fronx, the Baleno offers mileage 22.35 kmpl in the manual variant while the automatic versions offer up to 22.94 kmpl, both certified by ARAI. The Baleno is priced between 6.66 lakh and 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Fronx

The most recent SUV from the Maruti stable is also one of the best cars in India in terms of mileage. The Fronx offers ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 21.79 kmpl in the manual variant. The automatic variant offers up to 22.89 kmpl of mileage. The turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol variant is slightly less fuel efficient offering up to 20.75 kmpl. The price of the Fronx SUV starts from 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: Baleno Celerio Dzire S-Presso Swift Alto K10 Baleno Celerio Alto Swift WagonR Maruti Suzuki

