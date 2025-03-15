HT Auto
Kia Clavis Left View
UPCOMING

KIA Clavis

Exp. Launch on 15 Mar 2025
6 - 10 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Photos

Clavis Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1199.0 cc

Clavis: 1199.0 cc

Segment average
Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol

Clavis: Petrol

Segment average

About Kia Clavis

Clavis Latest Update

  • Kia Clavis officially teased for Indian market. Check expected features, engine
  • This is it! Kia Clavis officially teased ahead of launch. Check details

    • Clavis Launch DateThe Kia Clavis is expected

    ...Read More

    Kia Clavis Images

    Kia Clavis Image 1
    Kia Clavis Specifications and Features

    Body TypeHatchback
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

    Kia Clavis News

    Kia claims that the Clavis will feature a unique and progressive SUV design language that doesn’t follow the conventional SUV design anymore.
    Kia Clavis officially teased for Indian market. Check expected features, engine
    7 Nov 2024
    Kia claims that the Clavis will feature a unique and progressive SUV design language that doesn’t follow the conventional SUV design anymore.
    This is it! Kia Clavis officially teased ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Nov 2024
    Kia Clavis will use the same platform as the Kia Sonet.
    Kia Clavis spotted testing on Indian roads
    31 May 2024
    Kia Clavis is expected to share its platform with the Sonet. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/viral_carss_hyderabad)
    Kia Clavis spotted ahead of launch, could debut in late 2024
    11 Apr 2024
    Kia Clavis will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/@AvtanshSingh)
    Kia Clavis spotted for the first time on Indian roads
    15 Mar 2024
    View all
     Kia Clavis News
    Kia Clavis FAQs

    The Kia Clavis is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 6-10 Lakhs.
    The Kia Clavis is expected to launch on 15th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1199 cc segment.
    The Kia Clavis features a 1199 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
    The Kia Clavis faces competition from the likes of Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz in the 1199 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

