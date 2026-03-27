5 cars I would buy for my parents to make getting in and out effortless

Ease of ingress and egress plays a big role when it comes to choosing a car for your family, especially for the elderly or your parents with limited mobility. Factors such as seat height, door opening angles, cabin space, and overall ergonomics are crucial in determining how your purchase plays out in the day-to-day. With that in mind, here are five cars that stand out for making it easier for people to get in and out comfortably, while also offering a well-rounded feature set.

1 Tata Punch Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch offers 90-degree opening doors to allow ease of ingress and egress, making it suited for elderly and middle-aged folks. The sub-4m SUV further features creature comforts such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, voice-operated sunroof, auto climate control, and more.

2 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate starts from ₹11.59 lakh (ex-showroom), and offers a spacious cabin with ample legroom and doors that open out wide, making it easy to get in and out of. The SUV also comes with a 458-litre boot for added practicality, well-bolstered seats offering good ergonomics and visibility, rear AC vents and a sunroof.

3 MG Windsor Engine 38 kWh cc Speed 157 kmph View Offers View More Details Starting at ₹9.99 lakh with Battery-as-a-Service, the MG Windsor is a compact EV geared for comfort and a lounge-like experience. It brings a spacious cabin with plush rear seats that recline by up to 135 degrees, while premium features such as ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, and wide-opening doors enhance its user-friendliness.

4 Kia Carens Clavis Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 15.34-19.54 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Carens Clavis can be had from ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a premium feature-set alongside doors that open out wide to reveal a large cabin with an easy-to-access third row. It offers good outward visibility for ease of manoeuvrability and the ride is quite comfortable. The MPV comes with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 ADAS package.

5 Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 1,987 cc Mileage 16.13-23.24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Innova Hycross starts from ₹18.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a premium, feature-loaded interior with ample space and great outward visibility. While most may consider the cabin to be a little high up, the wide opening doors and well-cushioned seats make up for it. Further amenities include front ventilated seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and a remote bootlid, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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