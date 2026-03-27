HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Cars I Would Buy For My Parents To Make Getting In And Out Effortless

5 cars I would buy for my parents to make getting in and out effortless

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2026, 13:13 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Looking for cars that are easy for parents to get in and out of? These models offer wide-opening doors, comfortable seating, and practical features designed to improve everyday usability.

2026 Kia Carens Clavis
Five cars that offer ease of ingress and egress
2026 Kia Carens Clavis
Five cars that offer ease of ingress and egress

Ease of ingress and egress plays a big role when it comes to choosing a car for your family, especially for the elderly or your parents with limited mobility. Factors such as seat height, door opening angles, cabin space, and overall ergonomics are crucial in determining how your purchase plays out in the day-to-day. With that in mind, here are five cars that stand out for making it easier for people to get in and out comfortably, while also offering a well-rounded feature set.

1

Tata Punch

Tata Punch
Engine
1,199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Priced from 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch offers 90-degree opening doors to allow ease of ingress and egress, making it suited for elderly and middle-aged folks. The sub-4m SUV further features creature comforts such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, voice-operated sunroof, auto climate control, and more.

2

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate
Engine
1,498 cc
Mileage
15.31-16.92 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Honda Elevate starts from 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom), and offers a spacious cabin with ample legroom and doors that open out wide, making it easy to get in and out of. The SUV also comes with a 458-litre boot for added practicality, well-bolstered seats offering good ergonomics and visibility, rear AC vents and a sunroof.

3

MG Windsor

MG Windsor EV
Engine
38 kWh cc
Speed
157 kmph
View Offers View More Details

Starting at 9.99 lakh with Battery-as-a-Service, the MG Windsor is a compact EV geared for comfort and a lounge-like experience. It brings a spacious cabin with plush rear seats that recline by up to 135 degrees, while premium features such as ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, and wide-opening doors enhance its user-friendliness.

4

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis
Engine
1,482 cc
Mileage
15.34-19.54 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Kia Carens Clavis can be had from 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a premium feature-set alongside doors that open out wide to reveal a large cabin with an easy-to-access third row. It offers good outward visibility for ease of manoeuvrability and the ride is quite comfortable. The MPV comes with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 ADAS package.

5

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
Engine
1,987 cc
Mileage
16.13-23.24 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Toyota Innova Hycross starts from 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a premium, feature-loaded interior with ample space and great outward visibility. While most may consider the cabin to be a little high up, the wide opening doors and well-cushioned seats make up for it. Further amenities include front ventilated seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and a remote bootlid, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2026, 13:13 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.