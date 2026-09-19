Kia Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG launched with prices starting at 12.12 lakh

Kia India has added CNG versions to its three-row MPV line-up with the launch of the Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG. Prices start at ₹12.12 lakh for the Carens Premium (O) CNG, while the Carens Clavis CNG range extends up to ₹13.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both models use a 1.5-litre petrol engine adapted for CNG operation and are offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Three CNG variants

The Carens CNG is available in a single Premium (O) variant priced at ₹12.12 lakh. The Carens Clavis gets two CNG versions, with the HTE priced at ₹12.39 lakh and the HTE (O) at ₹13.35 lakh. This gives buyers three factory-fitted CNG configurations across the two models.

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Both vehicles use Kia's Smartstream G1.5 engine with a six-speed manual transmission. In CNG mode, the powertrain produces 95 bhp and 123 Nm of torque. The dual-fuel setup combines the CNG system with the existing petrol fuel system, allowing the vehicles to operate using either fuel.

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A 60-litre CNG tank

Kia has fitted a 60-litre CNG tank into both MPVs while retaining the spare wheel. The manufacturer says it integrated the system with the vehicles' existing packaging rather than offering it as an aftermarket installation.

The CNG versions also receive suspension changes and dedicated engine calibration. Both models get R16 wheels and larger 16-inch front disc brakes. A CNG fuel change switch has been added, while the 4.2-inch colour TFT MID displays CNG-specific Distance to Empty information.

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Changes to third row

Kia has also modified the third-row seat-back frame on the CNG versions. According to the company, this allows a greater recline angle for passengers sitting in the rear row.

The CNG variants retain the three-row layout and the broader space and comfort-focused package of the Carens and Carens Clavis. The new powertrain option is aimed at buyers looking for a factory-integrated CNG vehicle for regular commuting as well as family use.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Kia India, said, “India is a diverse market where customers have distinct mobility requirements, and our approach is to offer them the powertrain that best complements their lifestyle and usage. CNG continues to be an important consideration for a growing set of customers seeking an efficient and practical mobility solution. By introducing factory-fitted CNG options on the Carens and Carens Clavis, we are responding to this demand with an integrated offering backed by Kia."

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