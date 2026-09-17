Kia Carens Clavis EV gets 15-year unlimited km warranty

South Korean automaker Kia has introduced a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty for its electric MPV, the Carens Clavis EV . While the company claims a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty, the coverage is 15 years and unlimited km for the first owner of the Carens Clavis EV from September 16 onwards. However, this does not apply to commercial vehicles, including taxi or fleet vehicles.

Also, Carens Clavis EVs bought before August 1, 2026 will be offered the option to extend their existing 8-year or 1,60,000 km battery warranty to 15 years with unlimited km. The company has highlighted that the battery warranty for commercial vehicles or second owners would be 8 years or 1,60,000 km, whichever comes first.

Speaking on the announcement, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty for the Carens Clavis EV reflects our confidence in the quality and durability of our battery technology and strengthens the long-term value of owning a Kia EV. Extending this enhanced battery assurance to eligible existing Clavis EV customers reflects our commitment to being there for them throughout their ownership journey."

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specs

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km.

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Kia India Charging Infrastructure

Moreover, the company backs Carens Clavis EV customers with K-Charge, its EV charging ecosystem accessible through the MyKia app and the Kia India website. K-Charge brings together over 20,300 charging points from the country's top 23 Charge Point Operators onto a single platform, letting customers find, navigate, and pay for charging through one unified wallet. This is supported by a growing network of more than 129 Kia dealerships equipped with high-capacity DC fast chargers and over 275 EV-ready workshops, part of Kia India's wider service network of more than 900 customer touchpoints across 400 cities.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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