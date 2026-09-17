Kia Carens Clavis gets new automatic variants; prices start at 14.67 lakh

Kia India has added the automatic transmission options for the Carens Clavis by introducing new variants in the lower HTE range. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DCT is now available with the HTE (EX) and HTE (O) trims, while the HTE (O) trim also gets the option of a diesel automatic.

More automatic options are now available

The new Kia Carens Clavis automatic variants are priced from ₹14.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbo-petrol DCT HTE (O) is priced at ₹14.67 lakh, while the HTE (EX) turbo-petrol DCT costs ₹15.22 lakh. The HTE (O) diesel automatic is priced at ₹15.82 lakh.

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The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine comes with a six-speed automatic transmission. Kia already offers both automatic powertrains in higher Carens Clavis variants. The company's latest update extends these options to the lower-priced HTE range. Kia's official specifications list the turbo-petrol with a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 6-speed automatic.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis EV gets 15-year unlimited km warranty

Variant Engine Transmission Price HTE (O) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT ₹ 14.67 lakh HTE (EX) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT ₹ 15.22 lakh HTE (O) 1.5-litre diesel Automatic ₹ 15.82 lakh

Kia India has added the automatic transmission options for the Carens Clavis by introducing new variants in the lower HTE range. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DCT is now available with the HTE (EX) and HTE (O) trims, while the HTE (O) trim also gets the option of a diesel automatic.

More automatic options are now available

The new Kia Carens Clavis automatic variants are priced from ₹14.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbo-petrol DCT HTE (O) is priced at ₹14.67 lakh, while the HTE (EX) turbo-petrol DCT costs ₹15.22 lakh. The HTE (O) diesel automatic is priced at ₹15.82 lakh.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine comes with a six-speed automatic transmission. Kia already offers both automatic powertrains in higher Carens Clavis variants. The company's latest update extends these options to the lower-priced HTE range. Kia's official specifications list the turbo-petrol with a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 6-speed automatic.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis EV gets 15-year unlimited km warranty

What features do the new variants get?

The newly added automatic variants also get an Automatic Pack. This includes a Smart Key with Motion Sensor, push-button start, drive modes, electronic parking brake and remote engine start.

The Carens Clavis is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Depending on the variant, it can be configured with manual, iMT, DCT and torque-converter automatic transmissions.

The MPV is available in six- and seven-seat configurations, although the new HTE automatic variants announced by Kia are positioned within the value-oriented part of the range. The Carens Clavis is Kia's replacement for the Carens and sits in the brand's three-row family vehicle line-up in India. The model measures 4,550 mm in length and has a 2,780 mm wheelbase.

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