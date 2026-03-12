MG Hector Plus Key Specs
- Engine1451 - 13.79 cc
- Mileage12.34 kmpl
- Power141 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space587 litres
- Max Torque250 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
MG Hector Plus is priced between Rs. 17.29 - 19.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The MG Hector Plus is available in 3 variants - Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR, Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR, Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR.
MG Hector Plus comes in five colour options: Glaze Red, Pearl White, Celadon Blue, Starry Black, Aurora Silver.
MG Hector Plus comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1451 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
MG Hector Plus rivals are MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Hyundai Creta N Line, Hyundai Creta.
MG Hector Plus comes with a mileage of 13.79 kmpl (Company claimed).
MG Hector Plus offers a 7 Seater configuration.
MG Hector Plus
₹17.29 Lakhs*
₹11.99 Lakhs*
₹10.77 Lakhs*
₹10.95 Lakhs*
₹12.39 Lakhs*
₹16.93 Lakhs*
₹13.66 Lakhs*
User Rating
20 Reviews
User Rating
726 Reviews
User Rating
644 Reviews
User Rating
563 Reviews
User Rating
272 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
184 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Power
141 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
158 bhp
Power
182 bhp
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
450 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm
MG Hector Plus is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the model's outstanding safety features, spacious interiors, and excellent tech. However, some mention it may not suit aggressive driving styles.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|250 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|13.79 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1451 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
MG Hector Plus in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of MG Hector Plus's petrol variant is 13.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
