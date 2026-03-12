PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/20

MG Hector Plus

17.29 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4.0
20
MG Hector Plus Price:

MG Hector Plus is priced between Rs. 17.29 - 19.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for MG Hector Plus?

The MG Hector Plus is available in 3 variants - Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR, Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR, Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR.

What are the MG Hector Plus colour options?

MG Hector Plus comes in five colour options: Glaze Red, Pearl White, Celadon Blue, Starry Black, Aurora Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1451 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus rivals are MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Hyundai Creta N Line, Hyundai Creta.

What is the mileage of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus comes with a mileage of 13.79 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus offers a 7 Seater configuration.

MG Hector Plus Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1451 - 13.79 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.34 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    141 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    587 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
MG Hector Plus Variants

MG Hector Plus price starts at ₹ 17.29 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector Plus comes in 3 variants. MG Hector Plus's top variant is Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR.
3 Variants Available
Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR
₹17.29 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Manual
Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR
₹18.59 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hector Plus Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR
₹19.49 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
MG Hector Plus Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
As diesel fades, fuel-efficient petrol SUVs like Grand Vitara and Hyryder emerge as attractive consumer alternatives.Read Full Story

MG Hector Plus Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Hector Plus.
MG Hector Plus
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
VS
MG Hector PlusSelect model
Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
MG Hector Plus comparison with similar cars

MG Hector Plus CAR - main product image
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector CAR image for comparison
MG Hector
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CAR image for comparison
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CAR image for comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Mahindra Thar ROXX CAR image for comparison
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Hyundai Creta N Line CAR image for comparison
Hyundai Creta N Line
Mahindra XUV 7XO CAR image for comparison
Mahindra XUV 7XO
₹17.29 Lakhs*
₹11.99 Lakhs*
₹10.77 Lakhs*
₹10.95 Lakhs*
₹12.39 Lakhs*
₹16.93 Lakhs*
₹13.66 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
20 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
726 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
644 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
563 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
272 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
184 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Power
141 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
158 bhp
Power
182 bhp
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
450 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
200 mm

MG Hector Plus Images

MG Hector Plus Image 1
MG Hector Plus Image 2
MG Hector Plus Image 3
MG Hector Plus Image 4

MG Hector Plus Colours

MG Hector Plus is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Glaze Red
Pearl White
Celadon Blue
Starry Black
Aurora Silver
Glaze red

MG Hector Plus Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hector PlusvsHector
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hector PlusvsGrand Vitara
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.95 - 19.76 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hector PlusvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hector PlusvsThar ROXX
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hector PlusvsCreta N Line
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.79 - 20.2 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hector PlusvsCreta

MG Hector Plus User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.7Comfort
MG Hector Plus User Reviews & Ratings

What Customers say
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the model's outstanding safety features, spacious interiors, and excellent tech. However, some mention it may not suit aggressive driving styles.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAccurate safety tech with ADAS
  • check circle iconSpacious and usable third row
  • check circle iconLuxurious interior design
  • check circle iconSmooth ride with good handling
  • check circle iconGreat audio quality

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconNot suited for sporty driving
  • warning iconLimited storage with third row up
  • warning iconBoot space can be tight
  • warning iconMay feel heavy for some
  • warning iconPrice point higher than some competitors
Perfect for Senior Citizens
Easy to get in and out. The seat height is perfect. Very smooth ride quality, doesnt feel bumpy at all. My parents are very happy with it.
By: Alok Nath (Jan 21, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Voice commands are helpful
I can open sunroof and change AC temp just by talking. Very useful while driving alone. MG i-Smart is quite advanced compared to others.
By: Jyoti Mishra (Jan 21, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Panoramic Sunroof is huge
My kids love looking out of the roof. It covers almost the entire top. Makes the car feel very premium and modern. Opens and closes very fast.
By: Neha Bajaj (Jan 21, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Sturdy and Safe
The metal feels thick. Doors close with a nice thud. Level 2 ADAS adds that extra layer of confidence during night driving on highways.
By: Vivek Gill (Jan 21, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Feature rich SUV
Ambient lighting with 8 colors is very cool at night. Auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers work perfectly. MG has loaded it with everything.
By: Tanvi Shah (Jan 21, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

MG Hector Plus Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage13.79 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1451 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Hector Plus specs and features

MG Hector Plus Mileage

MG Hector Plus in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of MG Hector Plus's petrol variant is 13.79 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
13.79 kmpl

