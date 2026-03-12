MG Hector Plus Price:

MG Hector Plus is priced between Rs. 17.29 - 19.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for MG Hector Plus?

The MG Hector Plus is available in 3 variants - Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7 STR, Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR, Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo Petrol CVT 7 STR.

What are the MG Hector Plus colour options?

MG Hector Plus comes in five colour options: Glaze Red, Pearl White, Celadon Blue, Starry Black, Aurora Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1451 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus rivals are MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Hyundai Creta N Line, Hyundai Creta.

What is the mileage of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus comes with a mileage of 13.79 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of MG Hector Plus?

MG Hector Plus offers a 7 Seater configuration.