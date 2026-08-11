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KIA Carens

₹11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.4
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The Kia Carens continues to stand out in the three-row family vehicle segment, combining the cabin space of a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) with the bold design language of a modern SUV. Purpose-built for families seeking comfort, versatility, and everyday practicality, the Carens offers multiple powertrain choices—including petrol, diesel, and CNG options—along with a generous suite of standard safety equipment.

Kia Carens Price and Variant Lineup

The Kia Carens is available across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains in a 7-seater configuration. Below is the detailed ex-showroom pricing structure based on current market details:

VariantEngine & Fuel TypeTransmissionEx-Showroom Price
Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR1497 cc, PetrolManual 11.02 Lakhs
Carens Premium (O) CNG1497 cc, CNGManual 11.02 Lakhs
Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR1493 cc, DieselManual 12.88 Lakhs

Note: On-road prices vary across cities depending on applicable local taxes, state registration fees, and insurance costs.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Kia offers the Carens with three distinct engine setups, each engineered to balance daily urban drivability with long-distance cruising efficiency.

Feature1.5L Petrol1.5L Diesel1.5L CNG
Engine Displacement1497 cc1493 cc1497 cc
Max Power113 bhp @ 4000 rpm114.41 bhp @ 4000 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Max Torque144 Nm250 Nm @ 1500–2750 rpm144 Nm
TransmissionManual6-Speed ManualManual
DrivetrainFront-Wheel Drive (FWD)Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Emission StandardBS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Claimed Mileage~12.6 - 15.58 kmplUp to 17.5 kmpl15.58 km/kg

Dimensions and Space Management

With a segment-leading wheelbase, the Kia Carens ensures ample legroom across all three seating rows while retaining a high ground clearance suitable for varying road conditions.

ParameterMeasurementUtility Highlight
Length4,540 mmGenerous overall length for easy three-row seating
Width1,800 mmComfortable shoulder room for passengers
Height1,708 mmExcellent headroom throughout the cabin
Wheelbase2,780 mmEnhanced cabin space and high-speed stability
Ground Clearance195 mmConfident clearance over rough patches and speed bumps
Boot Space216 LitresUsable rear space with all three rows upright
Fuel Tank Capacity45 LitresPractical range for outstation road trips

Key Features and Interior Comforts

The interior of the Kia Carens is built around passenger convenience, featuring modern technology and practical storage solutions for every row.

  • Infotainment & Connectivity: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering-mounted audio controls, and Bluetooth audio streaming.
  • Cabin Comfort: Power-assisted electric steering, tilt steering adjustment, manual air conditioning with dedicated roof-mounted rear AC vents, and rear door sunshades.
  • Seating Flexibility: 7-seater layout with flat-folding rear seats, a 60:40 split second row, and a 50:50 split third row for flexible cargo management.
  • Storage Solutions: Driver armrest storage, front and rear cup holders, third-row cup holders, and front seatback pockets.

Safety Package and Driver Assistance

Safety is a core highlight of the Kia Carens lineup. Comprehensive safety equipment is standard across variants:

  • Airbags: 6 Airbags standard (Driver, Passenger, and Side Front).
  • Braking & Stability: All-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).
  • Hill Assistance: Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Brake Control (DBC).
  • Tire Monitoring: Highline Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Parking Guidance: Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines and rear parking sensors.
  • Child Safety: Child safety locks and engine immobiliser.
  • Crash Rating: 3-Star Global NCAP safety rating.

Market Competitors

The 2026 Kia Carens competes directly in the compact three-row MUV segment against popular family hauliers:

  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • Toyota Rumion
  • Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Kia Carens Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1493 - 1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    113 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    216 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    3
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    144 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Kia Carens Videos

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Introduction
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Introduction

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Exterior
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Exterior

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Boot Space
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Boot Space

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Interior

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Verdict

Kia Carens Variants

Kia Carens price starts at ₹ 11.02 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens comes in 3 variants. Kia Carens's top variant is Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Diesel
Manual
3 Variants Available
Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Premium (O) CNG
₹11.02 Lakhs*
1497 cc
CNG
Manual
Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
₹12.88 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kia Carens Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Kia India achieved record July dispatches with a 27.4% increase, led by Seltos and Sonet models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Kia India saw record sales in June 2026, driven by strong demand for Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Clavis.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Kia has increased the price of its Carens MPV in India by ₹2,000, now starting at ₹11,01,900.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
May 2026 saw a 9.55% growth in Indian vehicle sales, driven by strong passenger vehicle demand and increased EV adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
PM Modi urges reduced vehicle use and carpooling amid speculation of fuel price hikes and potential fossil fuel shock.Read Full Story

Kia Carens Visual Comparison

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Kia Carens comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Kia Carens
Kia Carens image
Rs. 11.02 LakhsOnwards
4.4544
113 bhp250 NmManualMUV6
3/5
195 mm216 litres4540 mm1800 mm1708 mm-
Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2501
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6
3/5
--4395 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metresCarensVSErtiga
Toyota RumionToyota Rumion imageRs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
4.319
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV4---4420 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metresCarensVSRumion
Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6 imageRs. 11.57 LakhsOnwards
4.311
99 bhp136 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6--209 litres4445 mm1775 mm1755 mm5.2 metresCarensVSXL6
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusMahindra Bolero Neo Plus imageRs. 11.41 LakhsOnwards
4.81
118 bhp280 NmManualSUV2--696 litres4400 mm1795 mm1812 mm-CarensVSBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero NeoMahindra Bolero Neo imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2645
100 bhp260 NmManualCompact SUV2--384 litres3995 mm1795 mm1817 mm5.35 metresCarensVSBolero Neo

Kia Carens Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

MPVs are often ignored by people when they are out in the market to buy a new car. Yes, MPVs do make a lot of sense for Indian families, they are spacious, and practical and would fulfil most of the household needs. However, not everyone prefers their design or wants to be seen in them. This is where the Carens from Kia changed the game. It is an MPV that takes design inspiration from SUVs.

Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo: Powertrain

The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine gets a direct injection. It produces 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. That is a bump of 20 bhp and 11 Nm over the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is very smooth and refined.
The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is very smooth and refined.

The engine pulls quite hard and there is plenty of torque available for quick overtakes. The power is delivered in a linear manner and there is torque available throughout the rev range. The engine is very smooth and refined too which helps in keeping the cabin quiet. There are three driving modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sport. The Eco mode is plenty to drive in the city and the Normal mode is suited for driving on the highways. The Sport mode is where things get a bit serious as the engine gets more responsive, the transmission holds on to the gear and shifting gears can be a bit jerky.

Speaking of transmission, it is very seamless in Eco and Normal mode, most of the time the gearshifts are not even noticeable. It tries to hold on to the second gear in traffic which can make the driver feel a bit of lag. However, there are paddle shifters using which the driver can take manual control of the gearbox and they respond fairly quickly.

Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo: Ride and handling

The interior feels quite premium and is well laid out. However, the piano-black elements could get scratched-up easily.
The interior feels quite premium and is well laid out. However, the piano-black elements could get scratched-up easily.

In terms of ride quality, the Carens is quite comfortable. The suspension does a good job of ironing out bumps and potholes. The steering is light which makes it quite easy to drive in cities. However, as soon as you show Carens some corners, you are immediately reminded that it is an MPV because of the body roll.

Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo: Fuel efficiency

In the city, we managed to get a fuel efficiency figure of just under 10 kmpl whereas out on the highways, the fuel efficiency climbed up to 17 kmpl.

Kia Carens 1.5 Turbo: Verdict

If you are looking for a people mover that does not look like a typical MPV, then you can take a look at the Carens. It comes packed with features, has an up-market interior and a powerful engine. So, it can serve as a family vehicle with a hint of enthusiasm because of that turbo engine.

Kia Carens Images

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Kia Carens Colours

Kia Carens is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Sparkling Silver
Intense Red
Aurora Black Pearl
Glacier White Pearl
Gravity Gray
Imperial Blue
Sparkling silver

Kia Carens Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.85 - 12.99 Lakhs
CarensvsErtiga
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

9.79 - 14.21 Lakhs
CarensvsRumion
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.57 - 14.53 Lakhs
CarensvsXL6
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
CarensvsBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
CarensvsBolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
CarensvsBolero

Kia Carens Safety Ratings

The Kia Carens has been awarded 3 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Kia Carens User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.3Safety
4.3Design
4.4Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Kia Carens User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Kia Carens is praised for its spaciousness, comfort, and valuable features, making it a great family car. However, some users find the engine underpowered and express concerns about safety ratings.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable for families
  • check circle iconExcellent air conditioning
  • check circle iconFeature-rich with modern tech
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency on diesel
  • check circle iconStylish design with road presence

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconUnderpowered 1.5L NA engine
  • warning icon3-star safety rating is disappointing
  • warning iconIssues with after-sales service
  • warning iconWeak headlights in lower trims
  • warning iconInterior build quality concerns

User Reviews

Combination of look and performance
Overall, I am satisfied with the vehicle. It offers great value for money, and I recommend it to my friends who are looking for a family car.”
By: SEEMA SUDHAKAR (Nov 21, 2025)
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Rattling and Electronics Problems
Only 8 months old and the car is falling apart. The sunroof makes a rattling noise. The 10-inch screen hangs and reboots all the time. The AC is also not cooling properly. So many small issues. The service center is not able to fix them. Very poor quality. Not expected from Kia.
By: R. K. Singh (Nov 13, 2025)
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1.5 Petrol is a failure
The 1.5 NA engine is a joke for a 7-seater. The car cannot pull with 7 people. I live in a hilly area and it's a nightmare. I have to ask my family to get out sometimes. It is so embarrassing and underpowered. Why did Kia even launch this engine? It's completely useless.
By: Suniel P. (Nov 13, 2025)
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1.5 NA Petrol is very underpowered
Do not buy the 1.5 NA petrol. It is too weak for this big car. With 6 people, I cannot even climb a small hill without switching off the AC. It's a big mistake. The car struggles a lot.
By: Harpreet S. (Nov 13, 2025)
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Parts availability is a big issue
My car had a minor accident. The front bumper and headlight were damaged. It has been 45 days. The parts are still not available. The service center has no idea. What is the use of a car if you can't get spares? Very bad after-sales support from Kia. I am stuck without a car.
By: Aditi V. (Nov 13, 2025)
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Kia Carens Related News

Kia Carens Clavis EV crosses 1,100 units in corporate fleets, with 100 more units to be deployed by Refex Mobility.
Kia Carens Clavis EV crosses 1,100 units in corporate fleets, adds 100-unit Refex Mobility deal
11 Aug 2026
Hyundai Neira electric MPV concept showcased at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) previews what a Hyundai derivative of the Kia Carens Clavis EV could be like. (Image: Indra Fathan/Instagram)
Hyundai Neira Electric MPV breaks cover in Indonesia, resemblance to Kia Carens Clavis EV
30 Jul 2026
Carens Clavis EV is currently the most affordable EV that Kia sells.
Kia Carens crosses 3 lakh sales milestone in India, EV now accounts for 10% of demand
14 Jul 2026
From budget-friendly entry points to premium range-focused offerings, here’s how the Carens EV, VF MPV 7 and eMax 7 stack up
VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Kia Carens EV Vs BYD eMAX 7: Price Comparison
15 Apr 2026
VinFast VF MPV 7 is a seven-seater electric MPV slated for India launch on April 15, which will directly compete with rivals like BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.
VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specifications compared
9 Apr 2026
View all
 Kia Carens Related News

Kia Carens Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power113
Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque144-250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1493-1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all Carens specs and features

Kia Carens Mileage

Kia Carens in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Carens's petrol variant is 12.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
12.6 kmpl

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