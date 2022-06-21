Kia Carens is a 7 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 899,000 in India. It is available in 19 variants, 1,497 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic (Dual Clutch) & Automatic (Torque Converter).Change City
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 to 16.99 Lakhs
Ex showroom price in Delhi
Kia Carens Key Specs
Kia Carens
Engine 1,497 cc
Transmission Manual, Automatic (Dual Clutch) & Automatic (Torque Converter)
Fuel type Petrol, Diesel
About Kia Carens
Kia Carens Expected Release Date:
The Kia Carens debuted on 15th February 2022 in India. Kia Carens come as a recreational veh
Kia Carens Price List, Specifications and Features
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
1497 cc | 113 bhp |
₹ 8.99 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl
Driving Range
743 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Width
1800 mm
Length
4540 mm
Height
1708 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Heater
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
No
Parking Sensors
No
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
With Key
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
No
One Touch - Up
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
-
Headlights
Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
Display
LCD Display
GPS Navigation System
No
Speakers
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Voice Command
No
Find My Car
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Ventilated Seats
No
Interiors
Dual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
