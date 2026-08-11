Kia Carens Key Specs
- Engine1493 - 1497 cc
- Mileage12.6 kmpl
- Power113 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space216 litres
- NCAP Safety Rating3
- Max Torque144 - 250 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Kia Carens continues to stand out in the three-row family vehicle segment, combining the cabin space of a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) with the bold design language of a modern SUV. Purpose-built for families seeking comfort, versatility, and everyday practicality, the Carens offers multiple powertrain choices—including petrol, diesel, and CNG options—along with a generous suite of standard safety equipment.
The Kia Carens is available across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains in a 7-seater configuration. Below is the detailed ex-showroom pricing structure based on current market details:
|Variant
|Engine & Fuel Type
|Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
|1497 cc, Petrol
|Manual
|₹11.02 Lakhs
|Carens Premium (O) CNG
|1497 cc, CNG
|Manual
|₹11.02 Lakhs
|Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
|1493 cc, Diesel
|Manual
|₹12.88 Lakhs
Note: On-road prices vary across cities depending on applicable local taxes, state registration fees, and insurance costs.
Kia offers the Carens with three distinct engine setups, each engineered to balance daily urban drivability with long-distance cruising efficiency.
|Feature
|1.5L Petrol
|1.5L Diesel
|1.5L CNG
|Engine Displacement
|1497 cc
|1493 cc
|1497 cc
|Max Power
|113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|114.41 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|Max Torque
|144 Nm
|250 Nm @ 1500–2750 rpm
|144 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|6-Speed Manual
|Manual
|Drivetrain
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS6 Phase 2
|Claimed Mileage
|~12.6 - 15.58 kmpl
|Up to 17.5 kmpl
|15.58 km/kg
With a segment-leading wheelbase, the Kia Carens ensures ample legroom across all three seating rows while retaining a high ground clearance suitable for varying road conditions.
|Parameter
|Measurement
|Utility Highlight
|Length
|4,540 mm
|Generous overall length for easy three-row seating
|Width
|1,800 mm
|Comfortable shoulder room for passengers
|Height
|1,708 mm
|Excellent headroom throughout the cabin
|Wheelbase
|2,780 mm
|Enhanced cabin space and high-speed stability
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Confident clearance over rough patches and speed bumps
|Boot Space
|216 Litres
|Usable rear space with all three rows upright
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 Litres
|Practical range for outstation road trips
The interior of the Kia Carens is built around passenger convenience, featuring modern technology and practical storage solutions for every row.
Safety is a core highlight of the Kia Carens lineup. Comprehensive safety equipment is standard across variants:
The 2026 Kia Carens competes directly in the compact three-row MUV segment against popular family hauliers:
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Kia Carens
|Rs. 11.02 LakhsOnwards
|113 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual
|MUV
|6
|195 mm
|216 litres
|4540 mm
|1800 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|Rs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
|102 bhp
|136.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|4395 mm
|1735 mm
|1690 mm
|5.2 metres
|CarensVSErtiga
|Toyota Rumion
|Rs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
|102 bhp
|136.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|4
|-
|-
|-
|4420 mm
|1735 mm
|1690 mm
|5.2 metres
|CarensVSRumion
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Rs. 11.57 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|136 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|209 litres
|4445 mm
|1775 mm
|1755 mm
|5.2 metres
|CarensVSXL6
|Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
|Rs. 11.41 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|696 litres
|4400 mm
|1795 mm
|1812 mm
|-
|CarensVSBolero Neo Plus
|Mahindra Bolero Neo
|Rs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
|100 bhp
|260 Nm
|Manual
|Compact SUV
|2
|-
|-
|384 litres
|3995 mm
|1795 mm
|1817 mm
|5.35 metres
|CarensVSBolero Neo
MPVs are often ignored by people when they are out in the market to buy a new car. Yes, MPVs do make a lot of sense for Indian families, they are spacious, and practical and would fulfil most of the household needs. However, not everyone prefers their design or wants to be seen in them. This is where the Carens from Kia changed the game. It is an MPV that takes design inspiration from SUVs.
The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine gets a direct injection. It produces 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. That is a bump of 20 bhp and 11 Nm over the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
The engine pulls quite hard and there is plenty of torque available for quick overtakes. The power is delivered in a linear manner and there is torque available throughout the rev range. The engine is very smooth and refined too which helps in keeping the cabin quiet. There are three driving modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sport. The Eco mode is plenty to drive in the city and the Normal mode is suited for driving on the highways. The Sport mode is where things get a bit serious as the engine gets more responsive, the transmission holds on to the gear and shifting gears can be a bit jerky.
Speaking of transmission, it is very seamless in Eco and Normal mode, most of the time the gearshifts are not even noticeable. It tries to hold on to the second gear in traffic which can make the driver feel a bit of lag. However, there are paddle shifters using which the driver can take manual control of the gearbox and they respond fairly quickly.
In terms of ride quality, the Carens is quite comfortable. The suspension does a good job of ironing out bumps and potholes. The steering is light which makes it quite easy to drive in cities. However, as soon as you show Carens some corners, you are immediately reminded that it is an MPV because of the body roll.
In the city, we managed to get a fuel efficiency figure of just under 10 kmpl whereas out on the highways, the fuel efficiency climbed up to 17 kmpl.
If you are looking for a people mover that does not look like a typical MPV, then you can take a look at the Carens. It comes packed with features, has an up-market interior and a powerful engine. So, it can serve as a family vehicle with a hint of enthusiasm because of that turbo engine.
Kia Carens is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Kia Carens is praised for its spaciousness, comfort, and valuable features, making it a great family car. However, some users find the engine underpowered and express concerns about safety ratings.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|113
|Body Type
|MUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|144-250 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1493-1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Kia Carens in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Carens's petrol variant is 12.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
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