Kia Carens is a 7 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 899,000 in India. It is available in 19 variants, 1,497 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic (Dual Clutch) & Automatic (Torque Converter).

Kia Carens

Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)

₹ 8.99 to 16.99 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Kia Carens Key Specs

Kia Carens
Engine 1,497 cc
Transmission Manual, Automatic (Dual Clutch) & Automatic (Torque Converter)
Fuel type Petrol, Diesel

About Kia Carens

Kia Carens  Expected Release Date:

The Kia Carens debuted on 15th February 2022 in India. Kia Carens come as a recreational veh

Kia Carens Price List, Specifications and Features

Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR

1497 cc | 113 bhp |

₹ 8.99 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.4T
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl
Driving Range
743 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15
Width
1800 mm
Length
4540 mm
Height
1708 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Kia Dealers in Delhi

Speedingo Kia

77, Fie,patparganj Industrial Area,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9811077469
   

Jayanti Motors

B-33, Lajpat Nagar-ii,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 8448000909
   

Sparsh Kia

A-16, Main Najafgarh Road,next To Haldiram,motinagar,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8750051313
   

Jayanti Motors, Mathura Road

B1/a9, Block E,mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 999909999

