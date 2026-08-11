The Kia Carens continues to stand out in the three-row family vehicle segment, combining the cabin space of a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) with the bold design language of a modern SUV. Purpose-built for families seeking comfort, versatility, and everyday practicality, the Carens offers multiple powertrain choices—including petrol, diesel, and CNG options—along with a generous suite of standard safety equipment.

Kia Carens Price and Variant Lineup

The Kia Carens is available across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains in a 7-seater configuration. Below is the detailed ex-showroom pricing structure based on current market details:

Variant Engine & Fuel Type Transmission Ex-Showroom Price Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR 1497 cc, Petrol Manual ₹ 11.02 Lakhs Carens Premium (O) CNG 1497 cc, CNG Manual ₹ 11.02 Lakhs Carens Premium (O) 1.5 Diesel 7 STR 1493 cc, Diesel Manual ₹ 12.88 Lakhs

Note: On-road prices vary across cities depending on applicable local taxes, state registration fees, and insurance costs.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Kia offers the Carens with three distinct engine setups, each engineered to balance daily urban drivability with long-distance cruising efficiency.

Feature 1.5L Petrol 1.5L Diesel 1.5L CNG Engine Displacement 1497 cc 1493 cc 1497 cc Max Power 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm 114.41 bhp @ 4000 rpm 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm Max Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm @ 1500–2750 rpm 144 Nm Transmission Manual 6-Speed Manual Manual Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Emission Standard BS6 Phase 2 BS6 Phase 2 BS6 Phase 2 Claimed Mileage ~12.6 - 15.58 kmpl Up to 17.5 kmpl 15.58 km/kg

Dimensions and Space Management

With a segment-leading wheelbase, the Kia Carens ensures ample legroom across all three seating rows while retaining a high ground clearance suitable for varying road conditions.

Parameter Measurement Utility Highlight Length 4,540 mm Generous overall length for easy three-row seating Width 1,800 mm Comfortable shoulder room for passengers Height 1,708 mm Excellent headroom throughout the cabin Wheelbase 2,780 mm Enhanced cabin space and high-speed stability Ground Clearance 195 mm Confident clearance over rough patches and speed bumps Boot Space 216 Litres Usable rear space with all three rows upright Fuel Tank Capacity 45 Litres Practical range for outstation road trips

Key Features and Interior Comforts

The interior of the Kia Carens is built around passenger convenience, featuring modern technology and practical storage solutions for every row.

Infotainment & Connectivity: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering-mounted audio controls, and Bluetooth audio streaming.

8-inch touchscreen infotainment display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, steering-mounted audio controls, and Bluetooth audio streaming. Cabin Comfort: Power-assisted electric steering, tilt steering adjustment, manual air conditioning with dedicated roof-mounted rear AC vents, and rear door sunshades.

Power-assisted electric steering, tilt steering adjustment, manual air conditioning with dedicated roof-mounted rear AC vents, and rear door sunshades. Seating Flexibility: 7-seater layout with flat-folding rear seats, a 60:40 split second row, and a 50:50 split third row for flexible cargo management.

7-seater layout with flat-folding rear seats, a 60:40 split second row, and a 50:50 split third row for flexible cargo management. Storage Solutions: Driver armrest storage, front and rear cup holders, third-row cup holders, and front seatback pockets.

Safety Package and Driver Assistance

Safety is a core highlight of the Kia Carens lineup. Comprehensive safety equipment is standard across variants:

Airbags: 6 Airbags standard (Driver, Passenger, and Side Front).

6 Airbags standard (Driver, Passenger, and Side Front). Braking & Stability: All-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).

All-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). Hill Assistance: Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Brake Control (DBC).

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Brake Control (DBC). Tire Monitoring: Highline Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Highline Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Parking Guidance: Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines and rear parking sensors.

Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines and rear parking sensors. Child Safety: Child safety locks and engine immobiliser.

Child safety locks and engine immobiliser. Crash Rating: 3-Star Global NCAP safety rating.

Market Competitors

The 2026 Kia Carens competes directly in the compact three-row MUV segment against popular family hauliers: