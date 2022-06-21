About Kia Carens

The Kia Carens debuted on 15th February 2022 in India. Kia Carens come as a recreational vehicle that can accommodate a large Indian family. The new Kia Carens MPV is available with both petrol and diesel engines, as well as manual and automatic transmissions.



Kia Carens Price:



Kia Carens' prices range from Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 16.99 lakh. The Kia Carens come in 19 different varieties, with the Premium model being the most affordable and the Kia Carens Luxury Plus Diesel AT 6 STR being the most expensive.



Kia Carens Features :



The Kia Carens MPV comes with a new design language boasting a strong front bumper with big air intakes, trademark LED DRLs, and sleek LED headlights. The new Kia logo is also on the hood, as is a thin gloss-black strip that connects the lights on both ends. Sporty alloy wheels, powerful character lines, and roof rails are the additions to the side. The wraparound LED taillamps joined by an LED strip, as well as the sculpted tailgate and back bumper, give the Kia Carens a sporty SUV-like appearance. Kia has also used enough chrome to give the vehicle a premium look. The Kia Carens feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, multiple USB charging points, ambient mood lighting, spotlights, rear table trays, and a sunroof on the inside. The Kia Carens come equipped with six airbags and four-wheel disc brakes as standard, as well as other driver assistance systems such as electronic stability control, hill descent control, rollover mitigation, and hill assist.



Kia Carens Performance:



The Kia Carens MPV comes in 3 variants: Two petrol and one diesel engine, which includes a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The 1.5-litre petrol engine churns out 113 bhp with 144 Nm of torque, whereas the 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine develops 138 bhp with 242 Nm of peak torque. The diesel mill produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, with an automatic 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter available as options.



Kia Carens Capacity:



The gasoline tank capacity of the Kia Carens is 45 litres. The Kia Carens can accommodate 7 people. The Kia Carens MPV has 216 litres of cargo capacity with all three seats up and offers 645 litres of boot space with the third row folded flat.



Kia Carens Rivals :



Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are the direct rivals of Kia Carens.





