Carens is a 7 seater MUV which has 18 variants. The price of Carens Prestige 1.5 Diesel 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 14.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Carens is a 7 seater MUV which has 18 variants. The price of Carens Prestige 1.5 Diesel 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 14.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Prestige 1.5 Diesel 7 STR is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L CRDI VGT Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of Prestige 1.5 Diesel 7 STR is 21.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less