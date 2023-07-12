HT Auto
Kia Carens Specifications

Kia Carens is a 6 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,99,000 in India. It is available in 19 variants, 1353.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Kia Carens Specs

Kia Carens comes in eleven petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Carens measures 4,540 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Kia Carens Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 6 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5L CRDI VGT
Driving Range
959 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Length
4540 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1708 mm
Width
1800 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
2 Din
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Triton Navy and Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Kia Carens News

Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Innova HyCross and Kia Carens MPVS will be considered as large utility vehicles by the GST Council from now on and will attract additional 22 per cent cess.
Toyota Innova, Kia Carens to get price hike? GST Council adds 22% additional cess on large utility vehicles
12 Jul 2023
Kia has recalled more than 30,000 Carens to update software.
Kia recalls more than 30,000 Carens MPV in India. Here is why
26 Jun 2023
Sonet SUV and Carens MPV were the two best-selling models for the Kia in India in May.
Sonet, Carens continue to power Kia sales in India, but Seltos sees dip
2 Jun 2023
Kia Seltos and Sonet SUVs are two of the best-selling models from the Korean carmaker in India, and have high demands among buyers.
Kia Seltos, Carens, Sonet waiting period eases. Check how long you need to wait
20 Apr 2023
A relatively high ground clearance and sporty alloy design add to the youthful visual appeal of the Kia Carens.
Kia Carens MPV gets a new premium variant Luxury (O). Prices start at 17 lakh
6 Apr 2023
View all
 

Kia Carens Variants & Price List

Kia Carens price starts at ₹ 8.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens comes in 19 variants. Kia Carens top variant price is ₹ 16.99 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
8.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Prestige 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Premium 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
10.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Premium 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
10.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Prestige 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
11.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Prestige 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
11.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Prestige Plus 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
13.49 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Prestige Plus 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
13.49 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Prestige Plus 1.4 Petrol DCT 7 STR
14.59 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
14.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
14.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 6 STR
16.19 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel 6 STR
16.19 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol 7 STR
16.19 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel 7 STR
16.19 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol DCT 7 STR
16.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 7 STR
16.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.4 Petrol DCT 6 STR
16.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 6 STR
16.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

