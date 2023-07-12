Kia Carens Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kia Carens comes in eleven petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Carens measures 4,540 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. The ground clearance of Carens is 195 mm. A six-seat model, Kia Carens sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Carens price starts at ₹ 8.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens comes in 19 variants. Kia Carens top variant price is ₹ 16.99 Lakhs.
₹8.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.59 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹14.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.19 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.19 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.19 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.19 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹16.99 Lakhs*
1353 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
