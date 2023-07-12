Kia Carens Specifications

Kia Carens comes in eleven petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Carens measures 4,540 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. The ground clearance of Carens is 195 mm. A six-seat model, Kia Carens sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less