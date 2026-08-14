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MARUTI SUZUKI XL6

₹11.57 - 14.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Maruti Suzuki XL6 stands out as a top-tier choice in the 6-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment. Sold exclusively through Maruti’s NEXA dealership network, the XL6 offers a blend of SUV-inspired styling, premium interiors, and fuel-efficient performance.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price List and Variants

The XL6 is available in three primary trim levels: Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha Plus. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions, as well as a factory-fitted CNG variant in the entry-level trim.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki XL6 start from Rs. 11.57 Lakh for the base Zeta variant and go up to Rs. 14.53 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Alpha Plus AT Dual Tone.

VariantTransmissionFuel TypeEx-Showroom Price
XL6 Zeta5-Speed ManualPetrolRs. 11.57 Lakh
XL6 Zeta CNG5-Speed ManualCNGRs. 12.53 Lakh
XL6 Alpha5-Speed ManualPetrolRs. 12.54 Lakh
XL6 Zeta AT6-Speed AutomaticPetrolRs. 12.92 Lakh
XL6 Alpha Plus5-Speed ManualPetrolRs. 13.02 Lakh
XL6 Alpha Plus Dual Tone5-Speed ManualPetrolRs. 13.18 Lakh
XL6 Alpha AT6-Speed AutomaticPetrolRs. 13.89 Lakh
XL6 Alpha Plus AT6-Speed AutomaticPetrolRs. 14.37 Lakh
XL6 Alpha Plus AT Dual Tone6-Speed AutomaticPetrolRs. 14.53 Lakh

Engine Options, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid 4-cylinder petrol engine. The mild-hybrid system features an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) with a dual-battery setup, enabling features like idle start-stop, torque assist, and brake energy regeneration.

  • 1.5L K15C Smart Hybrid Petrol: Produces 101.64 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters.
  • 1.5L K15C CNG: In CNG mode, the engine delivers 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Mileage)

  • Petrol Manual: 20.97 kmpl
  • Petrol Automatic: 20.27 kmpl
  • CNG Manual: 26.32 km/kg

Key Features and Interior Comfort

The defining characteristic of the XL6 is its 6-seater cabin layout featuring plush second-row captain seats with individual armrests and recline/slide adjustments.

  • Infotainment & Connectivity: A 7-inch SmartPlay Pro/Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Suzuki Connect telematics.
  • Comfort Essentials: Front ventilated seats, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, leatherette upholstery, tilt and telescopic steering, and UV-cut glass.
  • Practicality: 209 litres of boot space with all rows up, expandable by folding the 50:50 split third-row seats flat.

Safety Architecture

Built on Suzuki's HEARTECT platform, the XL6 includes comprehensive safety features across all trims:

  • Airbags: Up to 6 airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Front Side, and Curtain Airbags).
  • Driver Assist: Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Visibility Aids: 360-degree camera view system, automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and rear parking sensors.

Dimensions and Capacity

  • Overall Length: 4445 mm
  • Overall Width: 1775 mm
  • Overall Height: 1755 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2740 mm
  • Turning Radius: 5.2 metres
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 Litres

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.27-26.32 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    87 - 102 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    209 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    121 - 137 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All XL6 SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Videos

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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Variants

Maruti Suzuki XL6 price starts at ₹ 11.57 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki XL6's top variant is Alpha Plus AT Petrol Dual Tone.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
9 Variants Available
XL6 Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
XL6 Zeta MT CNG
₹12.53 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
XL6 Alpha MT Petrol
₹12.54 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Passenger vehicle sales hit a record in July due to GST cuts, lower repo rate, and tax relief.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit declined 9% this quarter, marking the second consecutive drop despite strong sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Suzuki unveiled the facelifted XL7 at the 2026 GIIAS, highlighting exterior updates, interior enhancements, and continued hybrid powertrain, previewing potential changes for the Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki India expands its after-sales network with a new service center in Kozhikode, reaching 6,000 touchpoints.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Suzuki teases the upgraded XL7, featuring a new design, advanced technology, and safety enhancements, launching on July 29, 2026.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki XL6 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6 image
Rs. 11.57 LakhsOnwards
4.311
99 bhp136 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6--209 litres4445 mm1775 mm1755 mm5.2 metres
Toyota RumionToyota Rumion imageRs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
4.319
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV4---4420 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metresXL6VSRumion
Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2501
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6
3/5
--4395 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metresXL6VSErtiga
Kia CarensKia Carens imageRs. 11.02 LakhsOnwards
4.4544
113 bhp250 NmManualMUV6
3/5
195 mm216 litres4540 mm1800 mm1708 mm-XL6VSCarens
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusMahindra Bolero Neo Plus imageRs. 11.41 LakhsOnwards
4.81
118 bhp280 NmManualSUV2--696 litres4400 mm1795 mm1812 mm-XL6VSBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra ScorpioMahindra Scorpio imageRs. 13 LakhsOnwards
4.66
130 bhp300 NmManualSUV2---4456 mm1820 mm1995 mm5.4 metresXL6VSScorpio

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Expert Review

First launched in the country in 2019 as a more premium twin of the Ertiga, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 may have created more curiosity than excitement in the Indian MPV market that has for long been dominated by the Toyota Innova. But the promise of Innova-like comfort at a far more affordable price point and backed by a robust post-sales network eventually helped XL6 establish a strong foothold. In the past few years, rivalry in the three-row utility vehicle segment has heated up with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and, more recently, the Kia Carens entering the fray. Little wonder then that it was perhaps about time that the XL6 was updated to underline its well-established credentials.

Here's our first-drive review of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6:

Maruti Suzuki XL6 exterior impressions:

The XL6 may have always been a smarter version of the Ertiga but there is really no Cinderella vs evil step sister faceoff in terms of appearance. Both vehicles, even on their own, lean on a more practical design philosophy than a flamboyant one. And while that is true for most MPVs, the XL6 in its latest form factor continues to imbibe most of its design cues, now with subtle updates.

Chrome additions on the exterior of the new XL6 aren't extravagant and that is a good thing.&nbsp;
Chrome additions on the exterior of the new XL6 aren't extravagant and that is a good thing. 

I say subtle because the changes are mostly minor. I say updates because the XL6 does now sport a reworked front grille with more chrome than before, minor tweak to the LED head light units, 16-inch alloy wheels which now have a new design and are in dual-tone, and gets a chrome bar on the slightly tweaked tail light design.

Check out the chrome bar running between the tai lights of the new XL6 from Maruti Suzuki.
Check out the chrome bar running between the tai lights of the new XL6 from Maruti Suzuki.

But because it may also need to appeal to a younger car-buying audience, Maruti is offering a dual-tone body colour option on the latest XL6 with silver-black, brown-black and red-black to choose from. But perhaps Maruti still feels, and rightly so, that the XL6 in solid colours would get max appeal and hence our review unit was in the trademark blue hue.

The new alloy design helps the XL6 have a smarter side profile.
The new alloy design helps the XL6 have a smarter side profile.

Nothing changes in terms of dimensions and the XL6 continues to measure 4,445 mm in length, is 1,775 mm wide and stands 1,755 mm tall. Most importantly, it still has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm.

XL6 vs Carens: Dimensions
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Kia Carens: Dimensions  
 XL6 (in mm)Carens (in mm)
Length4,4454,540
Width 1,7751,800
Height1,7551,708
Wheelbase2,7402,780

What does that then mean for space on the inside? Read on.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 cabin in detail:

The cabin of the XL6 has always had a welcoming nature but while I won't exactly call it premium, it definitely has lots of positives to appeal to mass-market buyers. Because there is no change in dimensions, there is no change in space in any of the three rows inside the XL6. And that's fine because space has always been a strong point of this model.

The middle two seats inside the XL6 continue to have a tumble and slide function to allow entry into the final row.
The middle two seats inside the XL6 continue to have a tumble and slide function to allow entry into the final row.

While it may only be slightly smaller in terms of most dimension counts vis-a-vis the Carens, the space on the inside is almost similar. The third-row space, in fact, is at par with three-row models at much higher price brackets and getting in and out remains relatively easy. A one-touch tumble and slide functionality on the dedicated middle seats would have been a bragging point and is a miss but even the pull and slide function, carried forward from the preceding model, isn't shabby at all. The space that opens up is good enough to allow even adults to get in and out easily enough. Once packed here, the under-thigh support is the only thing that is in deficit and there is still no third-row AC vent. Other than that, the final row is as good as it can get, complete with cup holders, 12v charging point and seat with a slight recline function.

But the thrones are still the Captain seats in the middle - spacious, well-cushioned and with great amount of knee room, leg space and even head room. Each of these two seats still come with dedicated foldable armrests. There are second-row AC vents and windows which are still remarkably large which aid the airy feel of the cabin, crucial because the XL6 still doesn't get a sunroof of any size. There is also no foldable tray on the back of the front seats like you get in this MPV's Korean rivals, no air purification system, no USB charging point on the back of the center console (there is a solitary 12v socket) and no ambient lighting here. But more on the features that do make way in, a little later down.

The front part of the cabin is done smartly and is now complete with a new stone finish on the dashboard. There are plenty of storage spaces all around - on the door, on the center console, a tiny section under the armrest and a flap opening on the right of the steering - perfect for loose currency notes, change and cards.

A look at the clean dashboard layout of the new Maruti XL6.
A look at the clean dashboard layout of the new Maruti XL6.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 features at work:

Feature list is where the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is looking at now impressing more than it has ever before. And some of the features are indeed mighty cool, one literally so.

For the first time ever in a Maruti Suzuki vehicle, the front seats of the XL6 come with cooling function. The buttons are placed smartly and one can even change the intensity of cooling even if max is what most would opt for mostly. On its own, this feature isn't remarkably new at all and is seen widely in a range of car models across segments. But while Maruti did take its own sweet time to acknowledge India's hot climatic conditions, this needs to be a recurring addition across its product lineup and not just a one-off. Oh, and so does the small but nifty feature of having cooled cupholders on the center console - super for my constantly heating mobile under the clear Bengaluru sun.

What isn't a one-off though is the 360-degree camera view which was also seen inside the new Baleno. A great feature addition that aids safety, the 360-degree cam gets switched on at the press of a physical button on the right of the steering for perfect convenience in tight spots. For a vehicle of XL6 proportions, this is a great addition with clear and crisp feed on the updated seven-inch SmartPlay pro screen.

The 360-degree cam on the XL6 is a great safety addition and can even detect obstruction, sounding warning beeps.
The 360-degree cam on the XL6 is a great safety addition and can even detect obstruction, sounding warning beeps.

Yes, the screen is updated and no, not in terms of size but in terms of capability. While the XL6 may deserve a larger AV screen, the 7-inch touchscreen does the job deputed to it with perfection. Clear and responsive to touch, it has an easy and intuitive user interface and supports voice commands as well.

Additionally, the Suzuki Connect comes built-in as is the case in newer Maruti Suzuki models. With it, there are over 40 remote functions that can be made use of and this includes AC controls, driving analysis, vehicle health monitoring and more. The XL6 can also be remotely accessed with a compatible smart watch and through the Suzuki Connect Skill on Amazon Alexa. Again, these are crucial features that promise to bring Maruti cars closer to most rivals in terms of in-cabin offerings.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 drive:

Predictable can be a good or bad adjective depending on perspectives. In the case of how the XL6 moves, it is mostly on the former. Mostly.

The XL6 mostly moves on predictable lines and the next-generation petrol engine under the hood is refined.
The XL6 mostly moves on predictable lines and the next-generation petrol engine under the hood is refined.

Coming in under the hood is a next-gen K-Series 1.5-litre dual-jet petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology for slightly better mileage figures. This engine is paired to the familiar five-speed manual transmission unit as well as a new six-speed torque converter automatic box.

I got the XL6 rolling first with its new AT at play and was mighty curious to also check out the paddle shifters, a first in the MPV. The engine itself is reasonably refined and builds power decently well. Still rather unwilling though to respond to aggressive throttle inputs, the XL6 ambles along reasonably well in traffic conditions. A well-balanced steering helps it to side step other, slower-moving vehicles and sharp turns at moderate speeds is also decent at best. This is, don't forget, an MPV.

The gear ratios ought to have had a wider range, however, and this is most felt on open roads where the AT still isn't quite as refined as one would want it to be. That or Maruti engineers felt the paddle shifters would anyway address any possible lack of enthusiasm. I can't thank them enough because the paddle shifters do inject a fresh lease of life to the XL6 and the control over gear change timings was a delight. But don't get me wrong, the AT is capable but just that it isn't too exciting through aggressive sprints and on uphill climbs where one would need to bring the paddle shifters to play.

Shift to the manual transmission and it is a familiar tale - linear power build up and a free flowing move beyond the 2,500 RPM mark. The shift throws aren't exactly short and crisp but refined enough nonetheless. Once the XL6 does hit the triple-digit speeds, it is smooth sailing although I continue to miss Maruti not offering an additional sixth gear option.

The XL6 has a sure-footed demeanour unless being pushed for quick sprints.
The XL6 has a sure-footed demeanour unless being pushed for quick sprints.

In terms of high-speed stability, the XL6 performs well but it is the suspension that impressed me the most. Maruti hasn't bragged if its engineers have worked on the suspension at all but somehow, I felt they ought to because the XL6 gobbled bad roads even at speeds of around 60 kmph with finesse. If it wasn't for the notable body roll on turns at similar speeds, I won't have hesitated to give absolute full marks to the drive comfort.

Overall, the XL6 moves as a responsible MPV and unless you're trying to extract some driving enthusiasm, chances are you won't find much to complain about after a drive in it.

Ideal for highway journeys, the XL6 still remains a very capable daily commute option within city limits.
Ideal for highway journeys, the XL6 still remains a very capable daily commute option within city limits.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 verdict:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a confident MPV that doesn't appear perturbed by newer players in the field even if it does add on several new cabin features. The XL6 continues to back its two biggest strengths the most - space and comfort and on both of these counts, it continues to impress. No change in dimensions and only minor exterior design updates are proof of this.

It is, however, great that the feature list has received some updates and the 6AT with paddle shifters is likely to find favour among those looking at going automatic. Starting at 11.29 lakh for the Zeta MT, the pricing goes up to 14.55 lakh for the Alpha+ Dual Tone with automatic transmission (ex showroom prices). The XL6 may have rivals that are newer and bring in more wow power but this Maruti still remains a great option with the ability to lead its segment.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Images

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image 1
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image 2
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image 3
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image 4
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image 5
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image 6

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Colours

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Opulent Red
Arctic White
Brave Khaki
Grandeur Grey
Opulent Red With Black Roof
Brave Khaki With Black Roof
Splendid Silver With Black Roof
Nexa Blue
Splendid Silver
Opulent red

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alternatives

Toyota Rumion

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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

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8.85 - 12.99 Lakhs
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Kia Carens

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11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
XL6vsCarens
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

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11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
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Mahindra Scorpio

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Mahindra Marazzo

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14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
XL6vsMarazzo

Maruti Suzuki XL6 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.1Features
3.5Safety
4.5Design
4.9Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the XL6 for its comfort, design, and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal family vehicle, though some note its pickup could be improved.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable for long journeys
  • check circle iconGreat fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconStylish and spacious interior
  • check circle iconTop-notch features
  • check circle iconDecent safety ratings

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconUnderwhelming pickup
  • warning iconBasic interior build quality
  • warning iconNot ideal for sporty drives
  • warning iconPrice higher than Ertiga
  • warning iconSome safety features are limited

User Reviews

Great Family Sedan with Comfort and Space
This sedan is really great for families and is super comfy for long trips. It’s affordable too, making it much better than other cars in its price range. You get a good experience with this car, and the service is excellent. Plus, it has a huge boot space, which is a big plus, and it looks fantastic, almost like a luxury car.
By: Ishita Joshi (Aug 19, 2025)
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Great Car for Families
This car is pretty impressive. It offers great mileage and has solid safety features. It's packed with good functionalities, making it perfect for a middle-class family. The boot space is ample, and I love the wireless charging option. The touch display and sound system are fantastic, and driving it is smooth and easy. The design catches the eye, and I'm really a fan of the alloy wheels.
By: Kartikey Solanki (Aug 12, 2025)
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Great Budget Car with Amazing Features
We bought the Hyundai Aura not long ago and I have to say it's a fantastic budget car with some really nice features for the price. The CNG mileage is truly impressive, getting over 28 km per kg. I was really amazed the first time we took it for a ride. It honestly felt like we were driving a luxury car with all premium features.
By: Sanjay Grover (Aug 5, 2025)
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Great Car for Comfort and Performance
I think this car is really great overall! The driving experience is amazing, and the AC cools really well. The mileage is impressive, whether on CNG or petrol. There's plenty of boot space, even with the CNG tank. Plus, the dashboard looks nice with its double-tone design, kind of like leather. The tire height works well for people of different heights, and the driver's seat is comfortable for everyone. The design of the car is also pretty nice.
By: Chirag Anand (Aug 5, 2025)
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Maruti xl6 ownership review: 2 years
Having owned the maruti xl6 for nearly 2 years, i can confidently say that the vehicle excels in delivering comfort- especially on long journeys. The spacious cabin and cushioned ride significantly enhance overall travel experience, making it a great option for family road trips. One of the key highlights has been the fuel efficiency. On highways, the xl6 offers an impressive mileage of around 21km/l with 2-4 passengers and approx 19km/l with full load of 6 passengers which is commendable for car in this segment. That said, the vehicle does fall short in certain areas. The pickup feels underwhelming and there's noticeable lag when accelerating. Also, the interiod build and material quality aren't exaclty premium. The inclusion of 360 degree camera is a strong plus making tight parking and navigation through traffic much easier. Final: with its 6 seater capacity, good fuel economy and practical features, the maruti xl 6 delivers solid value for money.
By: Kushagra (Jul 24, 2025)
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Related News

The XL7 now looks more muscular than the XL6 which is on sale in the Indian market.
Suzuki XL7 facelift revealed in Indonesia, could preview Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
30 Jul 2026
The XL6 is based on the Ertiga which is very popular in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets 6 airbags as standard
25 Jul 2025
The Kia Carens Clavis starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.50 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.83 lakh
2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Which premium MPV will you pick
26 May 2025
Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
All three vehicles are based on the same Heartect platform.
Maruti Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga gets updated with these new connectivity features
7 Feb 2023
View all
 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Related News

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Specifications and Features

Max Power87-102 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque121-137 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.27-26.32 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all XL6 specs and features

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mileage

Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki XL6's petrol variant is 20.97 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta MT Petrol comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Zeta MT Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.97 kmpl

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