HT Auto
HomeNew carsMahindra carsMahindra Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
View all Images
6/10

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is a 9 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,39,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2184 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus mileage is 14 kmpl.
1 review
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage14 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Bolero Neo Plus specs and features

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bolero Neo PlusvsXUV 3XO
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bolero Neo PlusvsSonet
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2024

Mahindra XUV500 2024

12 Lakhs Onwards
Check XUV500 2024 details
View similar Cars
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bolero Neo PlusvsVenue N Line

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variants & Price

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus price starts at ₹ 11.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in 2 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus's top variant is P10.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
11.39 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
P10
12.49 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage14 kmpl
Engine2184 cc
SunroofNo
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Bolero Neo Plus specs and features

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra XUV 3XOKia SonetHyundai Venue N Line
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
₹7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
Engine
2184 cc
1197-1497 cc
998-1493 cc
998 cc
Mileage
14 kmpl
18.1-21.2 kmpl
18.2 kmpl
20.2 kmpl
Fuel Type
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Automatic (DCT)

Add your vehicle to our garage

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
0
Write a Review
Perfect for Long as well as short Trip
This is one of best Mid Range SUV, with low maintenance. Mahindra is know for their build quality. It is very heavy vehicle and in Highway it rocks
By: Sunil (May 13, 2024)
Read full Review
Read Arrow

Mahindra News

The XUV.e9 is the coupe version of the XUV.e8 SUV.
Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted while charging at Tata dealership
15 May 2024
The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open, deliveries to start from 26th May
15 May 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) sits between Delta+ and Zeta variants
Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a new variant with six airbags. Check details
15 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings are slated to begin officially on May 15 and you can book the compact SUV at an amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000.
Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to begin on May 15. Here's how to book
14 May 2024
The entry level variant of tha Tata Nexon is called Smart (O) while the diesel range starts with the Smart+
Tata Nexon gets new entry level variants, starts at 8 lakh. Check details
12 May 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus FAQs

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus offers a competitive mileage of 14 kmpl.
The top variant of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is the P10 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is a 9 Seater SUV.
The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in diesel variant offering a mileage of 14 kmpl.
The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes with 2184 engine. It comes with single manual transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW X6 Facelift

BMW X6 Facelift

1.49 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular SUV Cars

UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100

Mahindra Ekuv100

8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Check Ekuv100 details
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

1.07 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQC Price in Delhi
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RS Q8 Price in Delhi
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

10 - 14 Lakhs
Check Wagon R EV details
View similar Cars
View all
 Popular SUV Cars