Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus price starts at ₹ 11.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus comes in 2 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus's top variant is P10.
|Model Name
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|Kia Sonet
|Hyundai Venue N Line
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
₹7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Engine
2184 cc
1197-1497 cc
998-1493 cc
998 cc
|Mileage
14 kmpl
18.1-21.2 kmpl
18.2 kmpl
20.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Automatic (DCT)
