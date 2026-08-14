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Kia Sonet vs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sonet Bolero neo plus
BrandKiaMahindra
Price₹ 7.32 Lakhs₹ 11.41 Lakhs
Mileage18.4 to 24.1 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Sonet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
NoNo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.4 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringMulti-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 70 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
385 litres696 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person9 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres60 litres
Length
3995 mm4400 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2680 mm
Height
1570 mm1812 mm
Width
1790 mm1795 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Scuff Plates
Plastic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteVinyl
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack & Beige
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,33,59213,71,579
Ex-Showroom Price
7,31,90011,41,001
RTO
60,2331,54,625
Insurance
40,95975,453
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,91729,480
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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