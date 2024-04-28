HT Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus On Road Price in Delhi

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
6/10
13.69 - 14.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bolero Neo Plus Price in Delhi

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 13.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 14.97 Lakhs in Delhi. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4₹ 13.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10₹ 14.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
P4
₹13.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,39,000
RTO
1,54,375
Insurance
75,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,69,250
EMI@29,431/mo
P10
₹14.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

