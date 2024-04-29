|Engine
|2184 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
Bolero Neo Plus is a 9 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Bolero Neo Plus P10 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of P10 is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
