Bolero Neo Plus is a 9 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Bolero Neo Plus P4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacityBolero Neo Plus is a 9 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Bolero Neo Plus P4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of P4 is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: