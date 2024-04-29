HT Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Grille
2/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Right Side View
3/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Fog Lamp
4/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Wheel
5/10
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard
View all Images
6/10
13.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Bolero Neo Plus specs and features

Bolero Neo Plus P4 Latest Updates

Bolero Neo Plus is a 9 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Bolero Neo Plus P4 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel
  • Max Torque: 280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 696 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 Price

    P4
    ₹13.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,39,000
    RTO
    1,54,375
    Insurance
    75,375
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,69,250
    EMI@29,431/mo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2 litre mHawk Diesel
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Electric Motor
    No
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 70 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
    Front Suspension
    Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 70 R16
    Length
    4400 mm
    Wheelbase
    2680 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Bootspace
    696 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    9 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black & Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Seat Upholstery
    Vinyl
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P4 EMI
    EMI26,487 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,32,325
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,32,325
    Interest Amount
    3,56,923
    Payable Amount
    15,89,248

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus other Variants

    P10
    ₹14.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,49,000
    RTO
    1,68,125
    Insurance
    79,617
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,97,242
    EMI@32,182/mo
    View all
    View all  Mahindra Cars

