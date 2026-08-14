In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue N Line [2022-2025] vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.2 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3