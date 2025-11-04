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HYUNDAI Venue N Line [2022-2025]

₹12.15 - 13.97 Lakhs*
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Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    118 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    311 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    172 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Venue N Line [2022-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Variants

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 12.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]'s top variant is N8 DCT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
Automatic
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8 Variants Available
Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 MT
₹12.15 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 MT Dual Tone
₹12.3 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Venue N Line [2022-2025] N6 DCT
₹12.94 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Oct 2025
Hyundai has unveiled the Venue N-Line in India, a sporty compact SUV launching on November 4, 2025, with advanced features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2025
The second-generation Hyundai Venue N Line, a sportier SUV, is set to launch in late 2025 with performance upgrades.Read Full Story

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025]
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] image
Rs. 12.15 LakhsOnwards-118 bhp172 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6-311 litres3995 mm1770 mm1617 mm
Skoda KylaqSkoda Kylaq imageRs. 7.59 LakhsOnwards
4.6123
114 bhp178 NmManualCompact SUV6189 mm446 litres3995 mm1783 mm1619 mmVenue N Line [2022-2025]VSKylaq

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Expert Review

Pros

Sportier looksDriver-centric updatesTwo-way dash cam

Cons

Updates largely cosmeticNo MT or iMT

Hyundai Motor India is determined to play a niche game with its N Line models and after launching the i20 N Line last year, has now driven in the Venue N Line here as well. The Venue N Line is based on the updated 2022 Venue which was launched earlier this year and while the Koreans are well aware that it may not drive up volumes as such, the Venue N Line could appeal to a younger and more enthusiastic set of buyers.

Here is the full review of the Hyundai Venue N Line:

Hyundai Venue N Line: It is all about style

It is imperative once again to underline that there is a difference between N models and N Line models from Hyundai. While the former gets significant performance updates that are inspired from racing tracks, the N Line models mostly make do with cosmetic updates and minor calibration tweaks.

The majority of the updates once again come in the form of lines across lengths in a fiery shade of Red. The model is offered in a Blue as well as White body colour with highlights in Red on the front and rear bumper, across the lower portion of the side doors and a bit on top of the wheel arches. The brake calipers are also in Red. These are either pronounced or subtle depending on whether one opts for the Blue or White body colour option. And if that's not enough, the model gets numerous N-Line badge all around but the biggest update comes in the form of the twin-chrome exhaust tips for a bit more bang.

A look at the rear profile of Hyundai N Line, complete with the twin exhaust pipes in chrome.
A look at the rear profile of Hyundai N Line, complete with the twin exhaust pipes in chrome.

Step inside and there's an all-black colour theme with Red inserts yet again. There are shades of Red on the AC vents and control dials, and on the piping for the seats. The model gets N Line specific metal pedals while the feature list is otherwise identical to the top turbo variant on the Venue. Except, of course, that the N Line does get a two-way dash camera which automatically starts recording once the vehicle is turned on and can even be set to capture feed when the vehicle is parked. Sure these are available a dime a dozen in the aftermarket but Hyundai has nonetheless played smart to integrate it themselves.

A look at the two-way dashcam that comes company fitted on the Hyundai Venue N Line.
A look at the two-way dashcam that comes company fitted on the Hyundai Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Slight sprint up in motion

Much like the Hyundai i20 N Line, the Venue N Line sees no change to the powertrain when compared to the ‘regular’ Venue. The N Line is made available on the turbo petrol-powered engine which produces around 120 hp and offers 172 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit which is as slick as ever but since the N Line is meant more for the enthusiasts, Hyundai could have brought in the manual or at leas the iMT here as well. Instead, the paddle shifters would have to do.

Where the Venue N Line does score is that it gets disc brakes on the rear wheels as well and as such, the stopping bite is a bit more. The suspension is also a bit more rigid for a slightly enhanced high-speed stability and cornering ability even if speed breakers are felt more in the cabin now.

The Venue N Line continues to be engaging with the DCT ticking the correct numbers at correct times and for a bit more fun, there always is the ‘Sport’ mode available at your disposal. The exhaust notes are palpable but it would hardly be fair to anyone if someone goes in expecting AMG-like thunder.

Hyundai Venue N Line: How much are you paying?

The Venue N Line is a bit more thrilling on the move and somehow, a lot more appealing to look at. Wonder why that gorgeous shade of Blue isn't available on the non N Line Venue? Anyway, for all of these, you will have to shell out 12.16 lakh for N6 variant and 13.15 lakh for the N8, ex-showroom prices of course. The price difference of over a lakh may be sizeable between N6 and S(0) variants but if you have your eyes set on the SX(O) variant, it would perhaps better to go for the N8 instead.

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Images

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Image 1
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Image 2
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Image 3
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Image 4
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Image 5
Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Image 6

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Colours

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Shadow Grey With Abyss Black Roof
Thunder Blue With Abyss Black
Shadow Grey
Atlas White
Atlas White With Abyss Black
Shadow grey with abyss black roof

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Related News

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line has been unveiled with sportier design elements and added equipment, and it comes with the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit
2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line unveiled in India with sporty dual-tone design and advanced tech
4 Nov 2025
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N-Line has been revealed in India.
New Hyundai Venue N-Line revealed ahead of launch, bookings opened at 25,000
31 Oct 2025
The second gen Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to get a redesigned front grille and new alloy wheels, this time wearing the N badge instead of the Hyundai logo.
Next gen Hyundai Venue N Line spied being tested in South Korea. Here's what to expect
21 Apr 2025
Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line now come with ADAS technology.
Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line get ADAS tech, new turbo petrol engine
4 Sept 2023
Venue N Line gets a number of cosmetic updates in the form of Red-coloured highlights on its exterior profile.
Hyundai Venue N Line updated to meet RDE norms, gets a price hike & new feature
15 Feb 2023
View all
 Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Related News

Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power118 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque172 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Venue N Line [2022-2025] specs and features

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