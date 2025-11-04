Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Venue n line [2022-2025] Brand Force Motors Hyundai Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.