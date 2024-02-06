What is the on-road price of Force Motors Gurkha New in Delhi? The on-road price of Force Motors Gurkha New 4X4 in Delhi is Rs 16,25,234.

What is the detailed breakup of Force Motors Gurkha New in Delhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Force Motors Gurkha New in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 13,59,000, RTO - Rs. 1,81,875, Insurance - Rs. 83,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Force Motors Gurkha New in Delhi is Rs. 16,25,234.

