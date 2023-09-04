Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line get ADAS tech, new turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India on Monday introduced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, called Hyundai SmartSense, on Venue and Venue N Line models. The OEM has also added a new powertrain option for the models - a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with six-speed manual transmission. The new engine unit will be offered on S(O) and SX(O) trims for Venue and on N6 and N8 trims for Venue N Line. The 998-cc engine is rated to churn out 120 PS of power @6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque @1,500 ~ 4,000 rpm.

ADAS will be offered on Venue SX(O) trim and Venue N Line N8 trim. The technology will offer driver safety features such as Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Car, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Pedestrian, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist – Cycle, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning and High Beam Assist, among others.

Other safety and convenience features include Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. With introduction of ADAS on Venue and Venue N Line, Hyundai now has five ADAS-enabled models in its line-up in India. Other ADAS-enabled Hyundai models are - Ioniq 5, Tucson and Verna.

The OEM is now gearing up to launch the new i20 and has been teasing the latest model on its social media platforms. The model looks sportier and sharper than the outgoing model and is expected to come with an ADAS suite, a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and cruise control, among others.

Powering the upcoming i20 facelift would be the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, while there would be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options would include a five-speed manual, CVT and DCT units. The new model gets newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels while the sleek creases enhance its visual appeal.

