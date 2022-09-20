HT Auto
Hyundai Venue vs Hyundai Venue N Line: All the differences explained

Hyundai Venue N Line boasts of cosmetic updates on the outside and in the cabin while being a slightly sportier version of the 2022 Venue.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2022, 09:25 AM
Hyundai Venue N Line is based on the current generation Venue, and comes with host of cosmetic upgrades.
Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling models from the Koreans in India. Since its first launch back in 2019, Hyundai has sold over three lakh units of the Venue sub-compact SUV and the numbers are only rising despite the fierce competition in the segment. The car model competes against a long list of rivals with Maruti Suzuki Brezza as one of its biggest adversaries.

The year 2022 has been a significant one for Hyundai Venue with the company updating the model with fresh looks and feature additions. While 2022 Hyundai Venue was launched in June at a start price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the company soon followed it up with the Venue N Line. With it, the model became the first ever SUV from Hyundai in India, and second overall - after i20 - to get the N Line updates.

But what are the differences between Hyundai Venue and the Venue N Line? Here's a quick check:

Venue vs Venue N Line: Exterior highlights

The most obvious difference between Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line come in the form of all the cosmetic updates that the N Line version gets. While the Venue is offered in seven colour options - White, Grey, Silver, Black, Denim Blue, Red and Red with Black roof, the Venue N Line comes only in two hues - White and Blue.

(Read full review of Hyundai Venue N Line here)

The Venue N Line gets several red accent highlights all around its exterior profile - from the lower bumper on the front and rear, and on the side door to a small Red bit on the wheel arch. The brake calipers are also in Red while there are plenty of ‘N Line’ badges all around. It also gets twin chrome exhaust tips for a sportier note.

Venue vs Venue N Line: Cabin highlights

While the fit and feel of the cabin inside both are identical, the Venue N Line gets cosmetic updates like Red accents on the AC vents and dials, as well as Red-coloured piping on the seats. In terms of features, the N Line gets one addition that no variant of the regular Venue has - two-way integrated dashcam unit.

Venue vs Venue N Line: Mechanics

The Venue N Line is based on the turbo petrol engine which is mated to the DCT unit inside the Venue. There is no change in power and torque figures - 120hp and 172Nm. But the Venue N Line does driver slightly sportier with a retuned suspension, rear disc brakes and a much more noticeable exhaust note.

Venue vs Venue N Line: Variants and pricing

Venue N Line comes in two variants - N6 and N8. The N6 is priced at 12.16 lakh while N8 is at 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The corresponding variants on the regular Hyundai are S(O) and SX(0) which are priced at around 11 lakh and 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2022, 08:50 AM IST
