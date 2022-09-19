Hyundai Venue N Line review: Sportier take on sub-compact SUV

Hyundai Venue is a lot many things but is hardly the sportiest-looking SUVs around. But the Venue N Line is now here to scratch that.

Hyundai Motor India is determined to play a niche game with its N Line models and after launching the i20 N Line last year, has now driven in the Venue N Line here as well. The Venue N Line is based on the updated 2022 Venue which was launched earlier this year and while the Koreans are well aware that it may not drive up volumes as such, the Venue N Line could appeal to a younger and more enthusiastic set of buyers.

At present, the i20 N Line accounts for around 10 per cent of overall sales for the hatchback. And that's actually not too bad because the bulk of the changes are rather cosmetic. With the Venue N Line, the company is expecting a similar figure. For Hyundai in the country, here is the first SUV model with the N Line updates but does it appeal to your senses and cater to your drive dynamics?

Here is the full review of the Hyundai Venue N Line:

Hyundai Venue N Line: It is all about style

It is imperative once again to underline that there is a difference between N models and N Line models from Hyundai. While the former gets significant performance updates that are inspired from racing tracks, the N Line models mostly make do with cosmetic updates and minor calibration tweaks.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The majority of the updates once again come in the form of lines across lengths in a fiery shade of Red. The model is offered in a Blue as well as White body colour with highlights in Red on the front and rear bumper, across the lower portion of the side doors and a bit on top of the wheel arches. The brake calipers are also in Red. These are either pronounced or subtle depending on whether one opts for the Blue or White body colour option. And if that's not enough, the model gets numerous N-Line badge all around but the biggest update comes in the form of the twin-chrome exhaust tips for a bit more bang.

A look at the rear profile of Hyundai N Line, complete with the twin exhaust pipes in chrome.

Step inside and there's an all-black colour theme with Red inserts yet again. There are shades of Red on the AC vents and control dials, and on the piping for the seats. The model gets N Line specific metal pedals while the feature list is otherwise identical to the top turbo variant on the Venue. Except, of course, that the N Line does get a two-way dash camera which automatically starts recording once the vehicle is turned on and can even be set to capture feed when the vehicle is parked. Sure these are available a dime a dozen in the aftermarket but Hyundai has nonetheless played smart to integrate it themselves.

A look at the two-way dashcam that comes company fitted on the Hyundai Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Slight sprint up in motion

Much like the Hyundai i20 N Line, the Venue N Line sees no change to the powertrain when compared to the ‘regular’ Venue. The N Line is made available on the turbo petrol-powered engine which produces around 120 hp and offers 172 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit which is as slick as ever but since the N Line is meant more for the enthusiasts, Hyundai could have brought in the manual or at leas the iMT here as well. Instead, the paddle shifters would have to do.

Where the Venue N Line does score is that it gets disc brakes on the rear wheels as well and as such, the stopping bite is a bit more. The suspension is also a bit more rigid for a slightly enhanced high-speed stability and cornering ability even if speed breakers are felt more in the cabin now.

The Venue N Line continues to be engaging with the DCT ticking the correct numbers at correct times and for a bit more fun, there always is the ‘Sport’ mode available at your disposal. The exhaust notes are palpable but it would hardly be fair to anyone if someone goes in expecting AMG-like thunder.

Hyundai Venue N Line: How much are you paying?

Rating 4 out of 5 Price 1216000 Product Name Venue N Line Brand Name Hyundai Pros Sportier looks

Driver-centric updates

Two-way dash cam Cons Updates largely cosmetic

No MT or iMT

The Venue N Line is a bit more thrilling on the move and somehow, a lot more appealing to look at. Wonder why that gorgeous shade of Blue isn't available on the non N Line Venue? Anyway, for all of these, you will have to shell out ₹12.16 lakh for N6 variant and ₹13.15 lakh for the N8, ex-showroom prices of course. The price difference of over a lakh may be sizeable between N6 and S(0) variants but if you have your eyes set on the SX(O) variant, it would perhaps better to go for the N8 instead.

First Published Date: