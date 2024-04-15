HT Auto
BMW iX xDrive 50 review: The all-rounder that your garage deserves

BMW iX 50
₹1.21 - 1.4 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5 out of 5
5
Safety
5
Performance
4
Feature
5
Design
4
Comfort
5
Safety
5
Performance
4
Feature
5
Design
4
Comfort
Pros
  • Big battery for enhanced range
  • Spacious cabin
  • Superb styling - inside and out
Cons
  • Expensive
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 15 Apr 2024, 14:15 PM
  • For a sizeable amount more over the iX40, the BMW iX50 electric SUV offers a bigger battery and enhanced performance. But is this SUV for everyone?
BMW iX 50
The BMW iX40 was launched in India in late 2021 and has been a hit despite the small size of luxury electric vehicle market in the country. Whether it is the radical look on the outside or the futuristic cabin within, the iX40 has had much going for it. Then why bring out the iX50 at a higher price? Read on to find out…
The BMW iX50 was launched early 2024 as a more capable variant of the iX40. It has a bigger battery at its core which promises an increased range, plus some serious performance credentials. There, however, is not much to differentiate this variant from the iX40 model.
The BMW iX remains a massive EV which weighs around 2,400 kilos. The change on the iX50 variant is that it stands on larger 22-inch alloy wheels.
It may be huge but the BMW iX50 still has steller looks with svelte lines and curves, complete with an aerodynamic exterior profile.
The cabin of the BMW iX50 also sets it apart from other luxury EVs in the market. Again, there is no change to what the higher variant offers in terms of features or aesthetics in the cabin, and that is a good thing.
The electric SUV is a feature-loaded model. But bits like a hexagonal steering wheel, masked buttons for the doors, an elongated curved display screen, electro-chromatic moonroof that blocks UV rays and the crystal dial on the center console all help it appear extremely futuristic.
A futuristic EV still needs to be comfortable and that is where the BMW iX50 continues to excel. The quality of materials used in the cabin and on the seats is every bit to the standard that a BMW flagship electric SUV deserves.
There is acres of space in the back seat and even a passenger in the middle will not be too uncomfortable due to the flat floorbed.
Cargo area inside the BMW iX50 is at 500 litres which is adequate. But the spare wheel plonked here eats into the majority of space.
Owing to the sheer size of the EV, fitting it into some of the tighter public-charging points may be an arduous task. Here, notice the charger on the left-back of the vehicle.
But the good part is that the BMW iX50 supports fast charge and can be re-powered in quick time even when using a 60 kw point. During this review, the SUV was powered from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 150 minutes - two and a half hours.
The BMW iX50 offers more power and torque at 516 bhp and 765 Nm, when compared to the iX40 model. And because it is powered by a 111.5 kWh battery pack as against the 76.5 kWh battery pack on the lower variant, it also offers a greater range. BMW claims a range of 635 kms per charge. During HT Auto test, the SUV was loaded with four passengers and driven for most parts at 120 kmph with AC at moderate. The battery went from 90 per cent to 10 per cent at 400 kms. Expect the range to be higher within city limits.
During HT Auto test drive, the BMW iX50 was taken from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new expressway. Based on the experience, it is safe to conclude that the SUV should be good for well over 500 kms per charge. And of course, it is a big step up in terms of performance as well. At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 crore before taxes, it is quite expensive. But for anyone not on any budget, the iX50 offers a lot in terms of sheer driving pleasure.
The BMW iX 50 comes with a bigger battery and better performance credentials.
BMW iX xDrive50: Design

The BMW iX is the most radical-looking electric car on Indian roads and there is no doubt about it. But radical may also mean polarising at times and that's what this SUV's exterior language may also be. There aren't many differences between the previously-launched iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 apart from that the newer of the two gets a larger set of 22-inch wheels and the alloy design has been refreshed.

BMW iX50
The BMW iX is easily one of the better-looking all-electric SUVs anywhere in the world. And that is largely due to how well the German designers have married the mammoth proportions of the SUV to its svelte lines and curves.
BMW iX50
The BMW iX is easily one of the better-looking all-electric SUVs anywhere in the world. And that is largely due to how well the German designers have married the mammoth proportions of the SUV to its svelte lines and curves.

But there is not much else to set the higher version apart. That same massive closed grille finds a place of prominence on the face and will continue to divide opinions. It embalms an array of tech for assisted driving functions and is flanked on either side by the same set of sleek LED DRLs and head light units.

BMW iX 50
Tight squeeze! The BMW iX50 is an imposing EV. And while that is great for a dominant road presence, it may not be ideal for many public charging points that are tucked into narrow passages as can be seen here.
BMW iX 50
Tight squeeze! The BMW iX50 is an imposing EV. And while that is great for a dominant road presence, it may not be ideal for many public charging points that are tucked into narrow passages as can be seen here.

The rest of the profile of the vehicle continues to remain quite minimalist even if the sheer size of the EV adds wight to its claim to be an SUV. An SUV with panache of course because despite its prominent sculpting, the iX is quite aerodynamic. It measures 4953 mm in length, has a width of 2230 mm and stands 1695 mm tall. For a comparison with its rival models, check the table below.

Dimensions (in mm)LengthWidthHeight
    
BMW iX495319671695
Mercedes EQE486321411685
Audi Q8 e-tron491519761646

On the iX 50 though, one can additionally opt for the BMW Individual Exterior Line Package which comes at an additional cost and adds a titanium bronze underlays to the window trim strips, door handles, grille graphics, and badging.

BMW iX xDrive50: Cabin

The cabin of the BMW iX 50 remains as plush as ever even though there is no major update or upgrade in terms of quality or feature additions when compared to the iX 40. And for anyone who has been inside the iX 40 would know just why.

The iX is an EV ahead of its times in terms of cabin layout and features - from the hexagonal steering and curved display units to the massive electrochromatic sunroof (moonroof, to be precise, because it does not open) which can be either opaque or transparent at the touch of a button, this BMW EV is not just packed to the brim with technology but is massively pleasing to the senses as well.

BMW iX50
The cabin of the BMW iX50 is massively spacious and while there is not much to differentiate it from the cabin of the iX40, there is still many radical elements to admire and set it apart from anything on any road.
BMW iX50
The cabin of the BMW iX50 is massively spacious and while there is not much to differentiate it from the cabin of the iX40, there is still many radical elements to admire and set it apart from anything on any road.

The center console houses a crystal dial and a Drive Mode access button while the open area under the dashboard adds to the airy feel in the cabin, something that is also helped by the tone of hues on the seats.

BMW iX50
Whether it is a hexagonal steering wheel or the curved display screens or even the crystal dial on the center console, the BMW iX50 has generous bits that set it apart from any of its rivals. Many of the additions - like buttons to open the door instead of a usual lever - will take some getting used to.
BMW iX50
Whether it is a hexagonal steering wheel or the curved display screens or even the crystal dial on the center console, the BMW iX50 has generous bits that set it apart from any of its rivals. Many of the additions - like buttons to open the door instead of a usual lever - will take some getting used to.

Space for all four passengers is very generous as well with all seats getting a lot of cushioning and decent lumber support angles. And while the under-thigh support on the back seats could have been better, even tall passengers here won't have much to complain about in terms of head space.

BMW iX50
Being an EV, there is no central tunnel on the floorbed. This essentially means that the passenger in the middle is relatively comfortable. Ideally though, the BMW iX50 is palatial for four passengers at a time.
BMW iX50
Being an EV, there is no central tunnel on the floorbed. This essentially means that the passenger in the middle is relatively comfortable. Ideally though, the BMW iX50 is palatial for four passengers at a time.

Turn to the last section though and this Beamer is a bit of a bummer. The 500 litres of cargo area is just about fine for a vehicle of this proportion but the plonking of the spare wheel hardly leaves much space for anything apart from weekend getaway bags.

BMW iX50
A bigger battery on the BMW iX50 means highway trips are going to be frequent. But with that spare wheel eating up cargo space, packing bags need to be small to fit. Or just remove that wheel and pack in a puncture-repair kit or tyre inflator instead.
BMW iX50
A bigger battery on the BMW iX50 means highway trips are going to be frequent. But with that spare wheel eating up cargo space, packing bags need to be small to fit. Or just remove that wheel and pack in a puncture-repair kit or tyre inflator instead.

BMW iX xDrive50: Drive

The biggest strength of the BMW iX 50 when pitted against its lower sibling is in the drive dynamics of this particular version. And this is also what adds to its muscle power when compared to many of its powerful rivals.

The BMW iX 50 packs a significantly bigger 111.5 kWh battery pack which is now placed under the floor. The company claims that this helps the iX 50 offer a range of around 635 kms per charge, up from a claimed range of around 370 kms per charge from the iX 40 which has a 76.6 KWh battery pack at its core.

BMW iX50
During the course of this drive review, the BMW iX50 was driven from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new highway between the two cities. The one-way distance of 290 kms was covered mostly at the top-permissible speed of 120 kmph, with AC at moderate and with four adult passengers. Taking into account these factors, the BMW iX50 offered a range of around 400 kms before coming down to 10 per cent battery.
BMW iX50
During the course of this drive review, the BMW iX50 was driven from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new highway between the two cities. The one-way distance of 290 kms was covered mostly at the top-permissible speed of 120 kmph, with AC at moderate and with four adult passengers. Taking into account these factors, the BMW iX50 offered a range of around 400 kms before coming down to 10 per cent battery.

A bigger battery means increase in not just range but weight too, and that is where BMW holds the trump card. This is because while the iX 50 weighs well around 2,400 kilos, it just does not feel anywhere close to that figure when on the move. In fact, it is a sprinter who would box in the heavyweight category and would runaway with the knock out blow more often than not. Why? Two answers: 516 bhp and 765 Nm. Yes, despite its big footprint and that big battery pack, the iX50 is a ferociously fast EV with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. But the real deal is not just in the numbers it boasts of but in terms of sheer driving pleasure which, incidentally, is BMW's global slogan too. The ability of the iX50 to amble along casually and then thrust ahead at throttle input's command is what BMWs have always sought out to be. A dual motor set up has a large role to play here, of course.

Air suspensions comes as standard which means that road aberrations are usually a casual glide over for the iX 50 and when it comes down to conservative driving, a ‘hypermiling’ setting in the Efficient drive mode to help the EV go a fair distance more on low battery levels.

The only time when the iX 50 can be faulted a bit is when it is made to tackle tight turns or make a U turn. And that is where some of that weight begins to make itself feel. Otherwise here is an electric SUV that does a remarkable job of driving like a mean sports car.

BMW iX xDrive50: Verdict

The BMW iX is a very capable electric SUV that has a whole lot of styling character and a cabin that is crafted to impress.

What the iX40 may have lacked in terms of range and performance, the BMW iX xDrive50 more than makes up for. It is an EV that is hard to fault and BMW has left no stone unturned to make it the battery-powered SUV that deserves a place in your garage. This, of course, if you do have a sizeable budget because at 1.40 crore even before taxes kick in, this is quite a pricey proposition and will be both an elite and rather exclusive sight on Indian roads. And while the iX40 does a fair job at a lesser price, and has identical styling, the BMW iX50 is for anyone who may not mind paying that extra amount of money for the sheer thrill of a quick drive that lasts longer.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2024, 13:48 PM IST
