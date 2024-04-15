BMW iX xDrive 50 review: The all-rounder that your garage deserves

The BMW iX is the most radical-looking electric car on Indian roads and there is no doubt about it. But radical may also mean polarising at times and that's what this SUV's exterior language may also be. There aren't many differences between the previously-launched iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 apart from that the newer of the two gets a larger set of 22-inch wheels and the alloy design has been refreshed.

The BMW iX is easily one of the better-looking all-electric SUVs anywhere in the world. And that is largely due to how well the German designers have married the mammoth proportions of the SUV to its svelte lines and curves.

But there is not much else to set the higher version apart. That same massive closed grille finds a place of prominence on the face and will continue to divide opinions. It embalms an array of tech for assisted driving functions and is flanked on either side by the same set of sleek LED DRLs and head light units.

Tight squeeze! The BMW iX50 is an imposing EV. And while that is great for a dominant road presence, it may not be ideal for many public charging points that are tucked into narrow passages as can be seen here.

The rest of the profile of the vehicle continues to remain quite minimalist even if the sheer size of the EV adds wight to its claim to be an SUV. An SUV with panache of course because despite its prominent sculpting, the iX is quite aerodynamic. It measures 4953 mm in length, has a width of 2230 mm and stands 1695 mm tall. For a comparison with its rival models, check the table below.

Dimensions (in mm) Length Width Height BMW iX 4953 1967 1695 Mercedes EQE 4863 2141 1685 Audi Q8 e-tron 4915 1976 1646

On the iX 50 though, one can additionally opt for the BMW Individual Exterior Line Package which comes at an additional cost and adds a titanium bronze underlays to the window trim strips, door handles, grille graphics, and badging.

BMW iX xDrive50: Cabin

The cabin of the BMW iX 50 remains as plush as ever even though there is no major update or upgrade in terms of quality or feature additions when compared to the iX 40. And for anyone who has been inside the iX 40 would know just why.

The iX is an EV ahead of its times in terms of cabin layout and features - from the hexagonal steering and curved display units to the massive electrochromatic sunroof (moonroof, to be precise, because it does not open) which can be either opaque or transparent at the touch of a button, this BMW EV is not just packed to the brim with technology but is massively pleasing to the senses as well.

The cabin of the BMW iX50 is massively spacious and while there is not much to differentiate it from the cabin of the iX40, there is still many radical elements to admire and set it apart from anything on any road.

The center console houses a crystal dial and a Drive Mode access button while the open area under the dashboard adds to the airy feel in the cabin, something that is also helped by the tone of hues on the seats.

Whether it is a hexagonal steering wheel or the curved display screens or even the crystal dial on the center console, the BMW iX50 has generous bits that set it apart from any of its rivals. Many of the additions - like buttons to open the door instead of a usual lever - will take some getting used to.

Space for all four passengers is very generous as well with all seats getting a lot of cushioning and decent lumber support angles. And while the under-thigh support on the back seats could have been better, even tall passengers here won't have much to complain about in terms of head space.

Being an EV, there is no central tunnel on the floorbed. This essentially means that the passenger in the middle is relatively comfortable. Ideally though, the BMW iX50 is palatial for four passengers at a time.

Turn to the last section though and this Beamer is a bit of a bummer. The 500 litres of cargo area is just about fine for a vehicle of this proportion but the plonking of the spare wheel hardly leaves much space for anything apart from weekend getaway bags.

A bigger battery on the BMW iX50 means highway trips are going to be frequent. But with that spare wheel eating up cargo space, packing bags need to be small to fit. Or just remove that wheel and pack in a puncture-repair kit or tyre inflator instead.

BMW iX xDrive50: Drive

The biggest strength of the BMW iX 50 when pitted against its lower sibling is in the drive dynamics of this particular version. And this is also what adds to its muscle power when compared to many of its powerful rivals.

The BMW iX 50 packs a significantly bigger 111.5 kWh battery pack which is now placed under the floor. The company claims that this helps the iX 50 offer a range of around 635 kms per charge, up from a claimed range of around 370 kms per charge from the iX 40 which has a 76.6 KWh battery pack at its core.

During the course of this drive review, the BMW iX50 was driven from Delhi to Jaipur and back on the new highway between the two cities. The one-way distance of 290 kms was covered mostly at the top-permissible speed of 120 kmph, with AC at moderate and with four adult passengers. Taking into account these factors, the BMW iX50 offered a range of around 400 kms before coming down to 10 per cent battery.

A bigger battery means increase in not just range but weight too, and that is where BMW holds the trump card. This is because while the iX 50 weighs well around 2,400 kilos, it just does not feel anywhere close to that figure when on the move. In fact, it is a sprinter who would box in the heavyweight category and would runaway with the knock out blow more often than not. Why? Two answers: 516 bhp and 765 Nm. Yes, despite its big footprint and that big battery pack, the iX50 is a ferociously fast EV with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. But the real deal is not just in the numbers it boasts of but in terms of sheer driving pleasure which, incidentally, is BMW's global slogan too. The ability of the iX50 to amble along casually and then thrust ahead at throttle input's command is what BMWs have always sought out to be. A dual motor set up has a large role to play here, of course.

Air suspensions comes as standard which means that road aberrations are usually a casual glide over for the iX 50 and when it comes down to conservative driving, a ‘hypermiling’ setting in the Efficient drive mode to help the EV go a fair distance more on low battery levels.

The only time when the iX 50 can be faulted a bit is when it is made to tackle tight turns or make a U turn. And that is where some of that weight begins to make itself feel. Otherwise here is an electric SUV that does a remarkable job of driving like a mean sports car.

BMW iX xDrive50: Verdict

The BMW iX is a very capable electric SUV that has a whole lot of styling character and a cabin that is crafted to impress.

What the iX40 may have lacked in terms of range and performance, the BMW iX xDrive50 more than makes up for. It is an EV that is hard to fault and BMW has left no stone unturned to make it the battery-powered SUV that deserves a place in your garage. This, of course, if you do have a sizeable budget because at ₹1.40 crore even before taxes kick in, this is quite a pricey proposition and will be both an elite and rather exclusive sight on Indian roads. And while the iX40 does a fair job at a lesser price, and has identical styling, the BMW iX50 is for anyone who may not mind paying that extra amount of money for the sheer thrill of a quick drive that lasts longer.

