Best BMW Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price BMW CE-04 ₹ 15.25 Lakhs BMW S 1000 RR ₹ 23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs BMW R 18 Transcontinental ₹ 34.73 Lakhs BMW K 1600 Bagger ₹ 35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs BMW R 12 nine T ₹ 22.55 Lakhs

In India, there are 20 BMW Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BMW CE-04, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, BMW K 1600 Bagger, BMW R 12 nine T. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.