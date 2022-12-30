HT Auto
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, popularly known as BMW, is a German vehicle manufacturer based in Munich, Bavaria. The company manufactures luxury vehicles, especially cars and motorcycles. BMW’s origin dates back to 1910. After a couple of acquisitions and transitions, the brand BMW became a full-fledged vehicle manufacturer but it first manufactured ...Read More

    • BMW G 310 R

    ₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    32.46 kmpl Kmpl
    • BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    ₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    14.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • BMW R 18

    ₹19.9 - 24 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    17.8 kmpl Kmpl
    • BMW F 750 GS

    ₹11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    24.4 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
    • BMW K 1600 GTL

    ₹28.75 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    13.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
    • BMW R NineT Racer

    ₹16.9 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    22.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22

    • BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹42 - 45 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    15.4 kmpl Kmpl
    • BMW R 1250 GS

    ₹20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    15.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • BMW R 1250 R

    ₹15.95 - 16.25 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    21.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • BMW R 1250 RT

    ₹22.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    21.0 kmpl Kmpl
