



The brand managed to survive the First World War and stayed in business. The first motorcycle was manufactured by BMW in 1923 while the car production started only in 1928. During World War II, BMW was fully into manufacturing aircraft engines. Motorcycles still remained in production but on the sidelines while car production was completely stopped during the war. Post war, the company was reduced to making pans and bicycles because German companies were not allowed to make automobiles.



BMW resumed motorcycle production in 1948 while car production started in 1951. The first motorcycle manufactured in 1923 was named R32. The motorcycles are still named with R series and BMW is known for upgrading their motorcycles with advanced technology regularly. The motorcycle brand of the company is now known as BMW Motorrad.



BMW launched its India operations in 2007. The brand offers 13 variants in motorcycles with the most affordable priced at Rs 2.64 lakhs ex-showroom price while the expensive one is priced at Rs 42 lakhs. The current range varies from superbikes to naked roadsters. BMW Motorrad is planning to expand in India in a big way collaborating with TVS. Both the companies also intend to co-develop an electric vehicle platform to manufacture a range of electric two-wheelers ranging from scooters to motorcycles. flight engines.The brand managed to survive the First World War and stayed in business. The first motorcycle was manufactured by BMW in 1923 while the car production started only in 1928. During World War II, BMW was fully into manufacturing aircraft engines. Motorcycles still remained in production but on the sidelines while car production was completely stopped during the war. Post war, the company was reduced to making pans and bicycles because German companies were not allowed to make automobiles.BMW resumed motorcycle production in 1948 while car production started in 1951. The first motorcycle manufactured in 1923 was named R32. The motorcycles are still named with R series and BMW is known for upgrading their motorcycles with advanced technology regularly. The motorcycle brand of the company is now known as BMW Motorrad.BMW launched its India operations in 2007. The brand offers 13 variants in motorcycles with the most affordable priced at Rs 2.64 lakhs ex-showroom price while the expensive one is priced at Rs 42 lakhs. The current range varies from superbikes to naked roadsters. BMW Motorrad is planning to expand in India in a big way collaborating with TVS. Both the companies also intend to co-develop anplatform to manufacture a range of electric two-wheelers ranging from scooters to motorcycles. BMW Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India BMW Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price BMW G 310 R ₹ 2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs BMW R 1250 GS Adventure ₹ 21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs BMW R 18 ₹ 19.9 - 24 Lakhs BMW F 750 GS ₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs BMW K 1600 GTL ₹ 28.75 Lakhs BMW R NineT Racer ₹ 16.9 Lakhs BMW M 1000 RR ₹ 42 - 45 Lakhs BMW R 1250 GS ₹ 20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs BMW R 1250 R ₹ 15.95 - 16.25 Lakhs BMW R 1250 RT ₹ 22.5 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, popularly known as BMW, is a German vehicle manufacturer based in Munich, Bavaria. The company manufactures luxury vehicles, especially cars and motorcycles. BMW’s origin dates back to 1910. After a couple of acquisitions and transitions, the brand BMW became a full-fledged vehicle manufacturer but it first manufactured