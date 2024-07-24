In India, there are 20 BMW Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BMW CE-04, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, BMW K 1600 Bagger, BMW R 12 nine T. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 15.25 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best BMW Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|BMW CE-04
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|BMW S 1000 RR
|₹ 23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
|BMW R 18 Transcontinental
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|BMW K 1600 Bagger
|₹ 35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs
|BMW R 12 nine T
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs