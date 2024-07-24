Best BMW Bikes

In India, there are 20 BMW Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BMW CE-04, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, BMW K 1600 Bagger, BMW R 12 nine T. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best BMW Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
BMW CE-04 ₹ 15.25 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR ₹ 23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
BMW R 18 Transcontinental ₹ 34.73 Lakhs
BMW K 1600 Bagger ₹ 35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs
BMW R 12 nine T ₹ 22.55 Lakhs

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20 New BMW Bikes found

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BMW CE-04 Front Right View
1/22

BMW CE-04

4.0
1
₹15.25 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
8.5 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
130 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW S 1000 RR Front Left View
1/12

BMW S 1000 RR

4.1
11
₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Speed
303 kmph
Mileage
15.6 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Right View
1/10

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

₹34.73 Lakhs
Engine
1802 cc
Speed
180 kmph
Mileage
17.24 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW K 1600 Bagger Front Right Side View
1/9

BMW K 1600 Bagger

₹35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs
Engine
1649 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
16.94 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW R 12 nine T Front Right View
1/19

BMW R 12 nine T

₹22.55 Lakhs
Engine
1170 cc
Speed
215 kmph
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW G 310 RR Right View
1/4

BMW G 310 RR

4.2
6
₹2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
Engine
312.12 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
30.3 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW M 1000 R Left View
1/17

BMW M 1000 R

₹33.5 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Speed
280 Kmph
Mileage
15.6 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW R 1250 RT Front Left View
1/8

BMW R 1250 RT

₹24.95 Lakhs
Engine
1254 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
21 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Right View
1/15

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

₹24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
Engine
1300 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
21 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW R 12 Left View
1/14

BMW R 12

5.0
1
₹21.48 Lakhs
Engine
1170 cc
Speed
203 kmph
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW S 1000 XR Left View
1/11

BMW S 1000 XR

₹22.5 Lakhs
Engine
999.0 cc
Speed
200 Kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW F450 GS Front View
1/19

BMW F450 GS

4.5
2
₹4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
Engine
420 cc
Speed
165 kmph
Mileage
26 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW C 400 GT Front Left View
1/11

BMW C 400 GT

₹11.5 Lakhs
Engine
350 cc
Speed
129 kmph
Mileage
28 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW F900 GS Adventure Front Left View
1/9

BMW F900 GS Adventure

₹16.14 Lakhs
Engine
895 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
22 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW R 1300 GS Right Side View
1/12

BMW R 1300 GS

4.0
1
₹23.25 Lakhs
Engine
1300 cc
Speed
225 kmph
Mileage
21 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW K 1600 Grand America Front Left Side View
1/6

BMW K 1600 Grand America

₹33 Lakhs
Engine
1649 cc
Speed
162 kmph
Mileage
16.9 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW F900 GS Front Left View
1/11

BMW F900 GS

₹14.85 Lakhs
Engine
895 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
22 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW CE-02 Front Left View
1/9

BMW CE-02

4.0
1
₹4.49 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.92 kWh
Speed
95 kmph
Range
108 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW K 1600 GTL Front Right View
1/6

BMW K 1600 GTL

₹35.62 Lakhs
Engine
1649.0 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
16.9 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BMW S 1000 R Front Left View
1/2

BMW S 1000 R

₹21.27 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
16.12 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming BMW Bikes

BMW F 750 GS
1/14
UPCOMING

BMW F 750 GS

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
853.0 cc
Speed
190 Kmph
Mileage
24.4 kmpl
Check Details
BMW R NineT Racer Front Left View
UPCOMING

BMW R NineT Racer

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹16.9 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1170.0 cc
Speed
200 Kmph
Mileage
22.0 kmpl
Check Details

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