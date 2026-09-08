BMW R 18 Transcontinental Key Specs
- Engine1802 cc
- Mileage17.24 kmpl
- Power91.09 ps
- Speed180 kmph
- Max Torque158 Nm
- Kerb Weight427 kg
BMW R 18 Transcontinental is priced at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in 1 variant - STD.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in four colour options: Black Storm Mettalic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matt, Mineral White Metallic.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1802 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental rivals are Indian Challenger Dark Horse, Indian 2025 Challenger, Indian Challenger, Harley-Davidson Breakout, Harley-Davidson Street Glide.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes with a mileage of 17.24 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW R 18 Transcontinental
|Rs. 34.73 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1802 cc
|91.09 PS
|158 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|427 kg
|2640 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Indian Challenger Dark Horse
|Rs. 37.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1834 cc
|-
|181.4 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|388 kg
|2503 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 18 TranscontinentalVSChallenger Dark Horse
|Indian 2025 Challenger
|Rs. 36.12 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1768 cc
|122.5 PS
|178 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|381 kg
|2501 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 18 TranscontinentalVS2025 Challenger
|Indian Challenger
|Rs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1769 cc
|122.5 PS
|178 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|377 kg
|2500.7 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 18 TranscontinentalVSChallenger
|Harley-Davidson Breakout
|Rs. 31.79 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|104.69
|168 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|309 kg
|2375 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R 18 TranscontinentalVSBreakout
|Harley-Davidson Street Glide
|Rs. 39.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|108.77 PS
|175 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|368 kg
|2410 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|R 18 TranscontinentalVSStreet Glide
BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|158 Nm
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1802 cc
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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