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BMW R 18 Transcontinental

₹34.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price:

BMW R 18 Transcontinental is priced at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the BMW R 18 Transcontinental colour options?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in four colour options: Black Storm Mettalic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matt, Mineral White Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1802 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental rivals are Indian Challenger Dark Horse, Indian 2025 Challenger, Indian Challenger, Harley-Davidson Breakout, Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

What is the mileage of BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes with a mileage of 17.24 kmpl (Company claimed).

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1802 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.24 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    91.09 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    180 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    158 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    427 kg
View All R 18 Transcontinental SpecsView specs icon

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Variants

BMW R 18 Transcontinental price starts at ₹ 34.73 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
R 18 Transcontinental STD
₹34.73 Lakhs*
1802 cc
180 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Visual Comparison

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BMW R 18 Transcontinental comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental image
Rs. 34.73 LakhsOnwards-1802 cc91.09 PS158 NmCruiser Bikes427 kg2640 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Indian Challenger Dark HorseIndian Challenger Dark Horse imageRs. 37.97 LakhsOnwards-1834 cc-181.4 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes388 kg2503 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyR 18 TranscontinentalVSChallenger Dark Horse
Indian 2025 ChallengerIndian 2025 Challenger imageRs. 36.12 LakhsOnwards-1768 cc122.5 PS178 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes381 kg2501 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyR 18 TranscontinentalVS2025 Challenger
Indian ChallengerIndian Challenger imageRs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards-1769 cc122.5 PS178 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes377 kg2500.7 mmDiscDiscAlloyR 18 TranscontinentalVSChallenger
Harley-Davidson BreakoutHarley-Davidson Breakout imageRs. 31.79 LakhsOnwards-1923 cc104.69168 NmCruiser Bikes309 kg2375 mmDiscDiscAlloyR 18 TranscontinentalVSBreakout
Harley-Davidson Street GlideHarley-Davidson Street Glide imageRs. 39.3 LakhsOnwards-1923 cc108.77 PS175 NmSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes368 kg2410 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumR 18 TranscontinentalVSStreet Glide

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Images

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Image 1
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Image 2
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Image 3
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Image 4
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Image 5
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Image 6

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Colours

BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black Storm Mettalic
Gravity Blue Metallic
Manhattan Metallic Matt
Mineral White Metallic
Black storm mettalic

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Alternatives

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

37.97 - 41.66 Lakhs
R 18 TranscontinentalvsChallenger Dark Horse
Indian 2025 Challenger

Indian 2025 Challenger

36.12 Lakhs
R 18 Transcontinentalvs2025 Challenger
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
R 18 TranscontinentalvsChallenger
Harley-Davidson Breakout

Harley-Davidson Breakout

31.79 Lakhs
R 18 TranscontinentalvsBreakout
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
R 18 TranscontinentalvsStreet Glide

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 BMW R 18 Transcontinental Related News

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Specifications and Features

Max Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque158 Nm
Mileage17.24 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1802 cc
Max Speed180 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all R 18 Transcontinental specs and features

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