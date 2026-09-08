BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price:

BMW R 18 Transcontinental is priced at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the BMW R 18 Transcontinental colour options?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in four colour options: Black Storm Mettalic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matt, Mineral White Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1802 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental rivals are Indian Challenger Dark Horse, Indian 2025 Challenger, Indian Challenger, Harley-Davidson Breakout, Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

What is the mileage of BMW R 18 Transcontinental?

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes with a mileage of 17.24 kmpl (Company claimed).