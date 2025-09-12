In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Road Glide [2024] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Road Glide [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18 transcontinental
|Road glide [2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|₹ 41.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|93.8 PS PS