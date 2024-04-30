Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 riding jacket launched at 17,950. Check what's new

Royal Enfield is one of the two-wheeler manufacturers that has been able to crack the apparel and riding gear market in India. One of the most popular riding jackets that the brand sells is the Nirvik. Now, the brand recently launched the second version of the Nirvik riding jacket which can be used for all seasons. There are two colour options to choose from - black and charcoal. The prices are between ₹17,950 and ₹18,950, depending on the size that the customer opts for.