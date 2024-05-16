HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Surpasses Q4 Profit Forecast With Strong Suv Demand

Mahindra surpasses Q4 profit forecast with strong SUV demand

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 16 May 2024, 15:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
India's Mahindra and Mahindra beats Q4 profit view on strong SUV demand
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra sold 27.2 per cent more SUVs as compared to Q4 FY23-24
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra sold 27.2 per cent more SUVs as compared to Q4 FY23-24

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by continuing strong sales of its sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The company said standalone profit after tax rose 31.6 per cent to 20.38 billion rupees ($244.06 million), beating analysts' estimates of 19.61 billion rupees as per LSEG data.

Utility vehicles (UV) accounted for more than half of passenger vehicle sales in India, rising 31 per cent year-on-year, according to an industry body. Mahindra sold 27.2 per cent more SUVs - which comes under the UV category - in the quarter from a year earlier.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

The company's automotive business brings in almost two-thirds of total revenue and includes the sale of commercial vehicles and SUVs such as Scorpio and Thar. Open bookings for SUVs were at 220,000 as of May 1, 2024.

However, earnings for India's largest tractor-maker by sales were pressured by a 21.5 per cent fall in tractor and farm equipment sales, as sub-par rains affected rural demand.

Revenue from the automotive segment revenue rose 20 per cent, while that of the farm equipment segment fell 13.1 per cent, Mahindra said. The company said revenue from operations rose 11.2 per cent to 251.09 billion rupees, beating analysts' average estimate of 240.25 billion rupees.

First Published Date: 16 May 2024, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Scorpio mahindra mahindra thar mahindra scorpio

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.