Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 riding jacket review: Is it the best summer jacket?

Royal Enfield might be the only two-wheeler manufacturer in India that has been able to break the barrier of selling riding gear themselves to general people. In the past few years, they have produced several jackets that have received quite a bit of praise and the OEM even partnered with well-known brands like TCX and Alpinestars to produce some of the high-quality riding gear at a relatively affordable price.

The latest riding jacket to come from a Chennai-based manufacturer is the Streetwind V3. As the name suggests, it is the third iteration of the Streetwind. Royal Enfield is offering the jacket in two colour options - Black and Olive. We got the Olive one for review and here are our thoughts about it.

Royal Enfield Streetwind V3: Design and features

The Streetwind V3 looks quite good. In the right lighting conditions, the Olive colour almost looks black. There is subtle RE badging in the front and camo print on the shoulders, elbows and the lower half as well. Royal Enfield has also provided reflective piping and patches on the jacket. There are two pockets, a velcro patch and a sunglass loop. I would have liked it if there had been a chest pocket which comes in handy to store fuel receipts or something that you need to dispose of quickly.

There are only two pockets on the jacket for storage.

Royal Enfield Streetwind V3: Safety

In terms of safety, the Streetwind V3 is equipped with CE Level 2 "Ergo Pro Tech" armours placed at the shoulders and elbows. The jacket is made of 90% high abrasion-resistant polyester mesh and 10 per cent 600D polyester. The back protector is made up of perforated foam but the rider can upgrade it by buying a D30 protector. It is important to note that there are no pockets in the front for installing chest armour. Royal Enfield is also providing pant clips that are integrated into the jacket.

The velcro patch and the sunglass holder are a nice touch.

Royal Enfield Streetwind V3: Comfort

The first time I picked up the jacket, I was surprised by how light it was when compared to my other summer riding jacket. This is by far the biggest advantage that the Streetwind V3 has over other summer jackets. Because it is so light, it does not feel heavy or cause sweating while you are waiting for the traffic light to turn green. The airflow on the jacket is also great which makes it very easy to ride the motorcycle in summer with the jacket on.

Because it is a single layer of mesh, the jacket is quite flexible and can even fit inside some backpacks which makes it great for daily use. The velcros are adjustable so the rider can adjust the size of the jacket according to his or her needs. Speaking of size, the Streetwind V3 is being offered in S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3XL.

At the rear, there is a foam protector which can be swapped out for a different armour.

Royal Enfield Streetwind V3: Verdict

At ₹5,950 for the Black colour and ₹6,500 for the Olive colour, the Streetwind V3 is a bit pricey especially when considering, that it does not come with a rain liner, a proper back protector and pockets for chest armour. But then the Streetwind V3 makes its argument with the comfort and breathability it provides with its mesh design. The cherry on top is the lightweight construction.

