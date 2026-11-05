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KEEWAY K-Light 250V

₹2.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway K-Light 250V: Overview

The Keeway K-Light 250V is the brand’s entry-level cruiser in India, marking the Hungarian manufacturer’s foray into the domestic market. Introduced in 2022, the bike stands out in the quarter-litre cruiser segment with its V-twin engine and belt-drive configuration, both uncommon in its displacement category. With a traditional cruiser silhouette and blacked-out design elements, the motorcycle caters to riders seeking a distinctive, long-distance touring machine with modern connectivity and convenience features.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Price

The K-Light 250V price starts from 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Keeway K-Light 250V: Launch Date

Keeway launched the K-Light 250V in India in 2022.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Variants and Colour Options

The K-Light 250V is available in one variant and three colour options. The bike starts at 2.49 lakh for the Matte Dark Grey variant. The Matte Black and Matte Blue variants are available at 2.69 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 32 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Specs & Features

Powering the K-Light 250V is a 249cc, air-cooled V-twin engine delivering 18.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and sends power to the rear wheel via a belt drive, a feature unique in its segment. This drivetrain setup is designed to offer smoother power delivery and reduced maintenance compared to chain-driven alternatives. The motorcycle claims a top speed of 125 kmph and delivers a fuel economy of approximately 32 kmpl.

The bike adopts a classic cruiser form with elements such as a round headlamp cowl, wide flat handlebars, a scooped single seat, and twin shotgun-style exhausts. All lighting elements on the motorcycle are LED-based, including the headlamp, DRLs, and tail lamp. A tank-mounted semi-digital instrument cluster includes an analogue tachometer alongside a digital display for speed and ride-related information.

Additional features include a USB charging port and Keeway Connect, a SIM-based connected tech system accessible via a smartphone app. The system offers functionalities like live location tracking, geo-fencing, ride history, remote engine cut-off, speed alerts, and a panic button that shares the real-time location with preset emergency contacts.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Keeway K-Light 250V competes with cruiser motorcycles in the sub-350cc category. Its closest rival in terms of pricing and form factor is the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, followed by the Yezdi Roadster.

Keeway K-Light 250V Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    249 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    32 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    18.9 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    125 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    19 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    179 kg
View All K-Light 250V SpecsView specs icon

Keeway K-Light 250V Variants

Keeway K-Light 250V price starts at ₹ 2.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway K-Light 250V comes in 3 variants. Keeway K-Light 250V's top variant is Matte Black.
3 Variants Available
K-Light 250V Matte Dark Grey
₹2.5 Lakhs*
249 cc
125 kmph
K-Light 250V Matte Blue
₹2.5 Lakhs*
249 cc
125 kmph
K-Light 250V Matte Black
₹2.5 Lakhs*
249 cc
125 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Keeway K-Light 250V Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Nov 2026
Nitin Gadkari warned that inadequate, poorly visible signage on Indian highways and expressways significantly contributes to major road accidents.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Nayara Energy cuts petrol and diesel prices amid global oil price drop, prompting expectations for similar actions by state-run OMCs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
India's commercial vehicle industry is set to reach 12.4 lakh units in FY27, with moderate growth expected.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Indian automakers are postponing shipments to the MENA region due to escalating tensions and rising freight costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jul 2025
Adishwar Auto Ride India announces significant price reductions on Keeway K-Light 250V and Zontes 350X motorcycles in India.Read Full Story

Keeway K-Light 250V Visual Comparison

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Keeway K-Light 250V comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Keeway K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V image
Rs. 2.5 LakhsOnwards
4.496
249 cc18.9 PS19 NmCruiser Bikes179 Kg2230 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda Rebel 300Honda Rebel 300 imageRs. 2.22 LakhsOnwards
4.4118
286 cc--Cruiser Bikes191 kg2205 mmDiscDiscAlloyK-Light 250VVSRebel 300
Triumph Bonneville T40Triumph Bonneville T40 imageRs. 2.55 LakhsOnwards
4.3100
349.0 cc29 PS31 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2140 mmDiscDiscSpokeK-Light 250VVSBonneville T40
Jawa 42 FJJawa 42 FJ imageRs. 2.02 LakhsOnwards
4.94
334 cc29.17 PS29.62 NmCruiser Bikes184 kg-DiscDiscAlloyK-Light 250VVS42 FJ
Jawa 42 BobberJawa 42 Bobber imageRs. 2.09 LakhsOnwards
4.67
334 cc29.9 PS30 NmCruiser Bikes177 kg-DiscDiscAlloyK-Light 250VVS42 Bobber
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.4102
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpokeK-Light 250VVSGoan Classic 350

Keeway K-Light 250V Images

Keeway K-Light 250V Image 1
Keeway K-Light 250V Image 2
Keeway K-Light 250V Image 3
Keeway K-Light 250V Image 4
Keeway K-Light 250V Image 5
Keeway K-Light 250V Image 6

Keeway K-Light 250V Colours

Keeway K-Light 250V is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Matte Black
Matte Dark Grey
Matte Blue
Matte black

Keeway K-Light 250V Alternatives

Honda Rebel 300

Honda Rebel 300

2.22 - 2.62 Lakhs
K-Light 250VvsRebel 300
Triumph Bonneville T40

Triumph Bonneville T40

2.55 - 2.8 Lakhs
K-Light 250VvsBonneville T40
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Harley-Davidson X350T

Harley-Davidson X350T

2.85 Lakhs Onwards
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Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

2.02 - 2.16 Lakhs
K-Light 250Vvs42 FJ
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.09 - 2.2 Lakhs
K-Light 250Vvs42 Bobber
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
K-Light 250VvsGoan Classic 350

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Keeway K-Light 250V User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.3Safety
4.3Design
4.3Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Keeway K-Light 250V User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Keeway K-Light 250V impresses with its solid build, smooth V-twin engine, and comfortable ride. Belt drive system and dual ABS enhance the experience, though service network and seat comfort need improvement.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and premium design
  • check circle iconSmooth V-twin engine performance
  • check circle iconComfortable riding posture
  • check circle iconLow maintenance belt drive
  • check circle iconDual channel ABS for safety

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited brand recognition
  • warning iconSeat comfort for pillion
  • warning iconPotential for limited service centers
  • warning iconFuel gauge can be inaccurate
  • warning iconDealer network in tier 3 cities

User Reviews

High Upkeep Expense
Bought Keeway K-Light 250V seeing V-twin engine and belt drive. Maintenance costs are super high, mileage is barely 22 kmpl in traffic, and seat padding gives terrible back ache after 30 minutes of continuous riding. Waste of money!
By: Parameswaran Nair (Aug 31, 2026)
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Basic Instrument Feature
V-twin engine style on Keeway K-Light 250V is attractive. Digital console lacks bluetooth navigation feature. Service costs are slightly premium.
By: Dayanand Swamy (Aug 31, 2026)
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Tank Cluster Placement
Smooth V-twin engine and low seat height are nice features. Keeway K-Light 250V speedometer placement on fuel tank is distracting during fast highway riding.
By: Kailash Nath Roy (Aug 31, 2026)
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Firm Seat Cushion
Good handling and low seat height on Keeway K-Light 250V. Stock seat padding gets firm after 1 hour ride. Spare parts lead time is slightly long.
By: Harishankar Jha (Aug 31, 2026)
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High Price Tag Bike
Unique style bike with dual ABS braking safety. Keeway K-Light 250V feels a bit overpriced compared to 350cc competitors in Indian market segment.
By: Rajendra Kashyap (Aug 31, 2026)
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Keeway K-Light 250V Related News

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Keeway K-Light 250V & Zontes 350X get more affordable by up to 71,000
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Keeway K-Light 250V Specifications and Features

Max Power18.9 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque19 Nm
Mileage32 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine249.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed125 kmph
View all K-Light 250V specs and features
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