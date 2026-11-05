Keeway K-Light 250V Key Specs
- Engine249 cc
- Mileage32 kmpl
- Power18.9 ps
- Speed125 kmph
- Max Torque19 Nm
- Kerb Weight179 kg
The Keeway K-Light 250V is the brand’s entry-level cruiser in India, marking the Hungarian manufacturer’s foray into the domestic market. Introduced in 2022, the bike stands out in the quarter-litre cruiser segment with its V-twin engine and belt-drive configuration, both uncommon in its displacement category. With a traditional cruiser silhouette and blacked-out design elements, the motorcycle caters to riders seeking a distinctive, long-distance touring machine with modern connectivity and convenience features.
The K-Light 250V price starts from ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Keeway launched the K-Light 250V in India in 2022.
The K-Light 250V is available in one variant and three colour options. The bike starts at ₹2.49 lakh for the Matte Dark Grey variant. The Matte Black and Matte Blue variants are available at ₹2.69 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The ARAI-claimed mileage is 32 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
Powering the K-Light 250V is a 249cc, air-cooled V-twin engine delivering 18.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and sends power to the rear wheel via a belt drive, a feature unique in its segment. This drivetrain setup is designed to offer smoother power delivery and reduced maintenance compared to chain-driven alternatives. The motorcycle claims a top speed of 125 kmph and delivers a fuel economy of approximately 32 kmpl.
The bike adopts a classic cruiser form with elements such as a round headlamp cowl, wide flat handlebars, a scooped single seat, and twin shotgun-style exhausts. All lighting elements on the motorcycle are LED-based, including the headlamp, DRLs, and tail lamp. A tank-mounted semi-digital instrument cluster includes an analogue tachometer alongside a digital display for speed and ride-related information.
Additional features include a USB charging port and Keeway Connect, a SIM-based connected tech system accessible via a smartphone app. The system offers functionalities like live location tracking, geo-fencing, ride history, remote engine cut-off, speed alerts, and a panic button that shares the real-time location with preset emergency contacts.
In the Indian market, the Keeway K-Light 250V competes with cruiser motorcycles in the sub-350cc category. Its closest rival in terms of pricing and form factor is the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, followed by the Yezdi Roadster.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Keeway K-Light 250V
|Rs. 2.5 LakhsOnwards
|249 cc
|18.9 PS
|19 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|179 Kg
|2230 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Rebel 300
|Rs. 2.22 LakhsOnwards
|286 cc
|-
|-
|Cruiser Bikes
|191 kg
|2205 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|K-Light 250VVSRebel 300
|Triumph Bonneville T40
|Rs. 2.55 LakhsOnwards
|349.0 cc
|29 PS
|31 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2140 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|K-Light 250VVSBonneville T40
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Rs. 2.02 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.17 PS
|29.62 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|K-Light 250VVS42 FJ
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Rs. 2.09 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.9 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|177 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|K-Light 250VVS42 Bobber
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|K-Light 250VVSGoan Classic 350
Keeway K-Light 250V is available in the 3 Colours in India.
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AI generated summary
The Keeway K-Light 250V impresses with its solid build, smooth V-twin engine, and comfortable ride. Belt drive system and dual ABS enhance the experience, though service network and seat comfort need improvement.
|Max Power
|18.9 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|19 Nm
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|125 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price