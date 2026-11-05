Keeway K-Light 250V: Overview

The Keeway K-Light 250V is the brand’s entry-level cruiser in India, marking the Hungarian manufacturer’s foray into the domestic market. Introduced in 2022, the bike stands out in the quarter-litre cruiser segment with its V-twin engine and belt-drive configuration, both uncommon in its displacement category. With a traditional cruiser silhouette and blacked-out design elements, the motorcycle caters to riders seeking a distinctive, long-distance touring machine with modern connectivity and convenience features.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Price

The K-Light 250V price starts from ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Keeway K-Light 250V: Launch Date

Keeway launched the K-Light 250V in India in 2022.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Variants and Colour Options

The K-Light 250V is available in one variant and three colour options. The bike starts at ₹2.49 lakh for the Matte Dark Grey variant. The Matte Black and Matte Blue variants are available at ₹2.69 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Mileage

The ARAI-claimed mileage is 32 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Specs & Features

Powering the K-Light 250V is a 249cc, air-cooled V-twin engine delivering 18.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and sends power to the rear wheel via a belt drive, a feature unique in its segment. This drivetrain setup is designed to offer smoother power delivery and reduced maintenance compared to chain-driven alternatives. The motorcycle claims a top speed of 125 kmph and delivers a fuel economy of approximately 32 kmpl.

The bike adopts a classic cruiser form with elements such as a round headlamp cowl, wide flat handlebars, a scooped single seat, and twin shotgun-style exhausts. All lighting elements on the motorcycle are LED-based, including the headlamp, DRLs, and tail lamp. A tank-mounted semi-digital instrument cluster includes an analogue tachometer alongside a digital display for speed and ride-related information.

Additional features include a USB charging port and Keeway Connect, a SIM-based connected tech system accessible via a smartphone app. The system offers functionalities like live location tracking, geo-fencing, ride history, remote engine cut-off, speed alerts, and a panic button that shares the real-time location with preset emergency contacts.

Keeway K-Light 250V: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Keeway K-Light 250V competes with cruiser motorcycles in the sub-350cc category. Its closest rival in terms of pricing and form factor is the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, followed by the Yezdi Roadster.