|Engine
|249 cc
The K-Light 250V Matte Black, is listed at ₹2.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the K-Light 250V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The K-Light 250V Matte Black is available in 3 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Dark Grey, Matte Blue.
The K-Light 250V Matte Black is powered by a 249 cc engine.
In the K-Light 250V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa 42 Bobber priced between ₹1.93 Lakhs - 2.16 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs.
The K-Light 250V Matte Black has Pass Switch, Clock, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.