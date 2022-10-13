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K-Light 250VPriceMileageSpecifications
Keeway K-Light 250V Front Right View
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Keeway K-Light 250V Right Side View
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Keeway K-Light 250V Left Side View
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Keeway K-Light 250V Front Left View
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Keeway K-Light 250V Front View
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Keeway K-Light 250V Headlight
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Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Keeway K-Light 250V Key Specs
Engine249 cc
View all K-Light 250V specs and features

K-Light 250V Matte Black

K-Light 250V Matte Black Prices

The K-Light 250V Matte Black, is listed at ₹2.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

K-Light 250V Matte Black Mileage

All variants of the K-Light 250V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

K-Light 250V Matte Black Colours

The K-Light 250V Matte Black is available in 3 colour options: Matte Black, Matte Dark Grey, Matte Blue.

K-Light 250V Matte Black Engine and Transmission

The K-Light 250V Matte Black is powered by a 249 cc engine.

K-Light 250V Matte Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the K-Light 250V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa 42 Bobber priced between ₹1.93 Lakhs - 2.16 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs.

K-Light 250V Matte Black Specs & Features

The K-Light 250V Matte Black has Pass Switch, Clock, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black Price

K-Light 250V Matte Black

₹2.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,50,000
RTO
20,000
Insurance
12,894
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,82,894
EMI@6,080/mo
Add to Compare
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Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2230 mm
Wheelbase
1530 mm
Height
1090 mm
Kerb Weight
179 Kg
Saddle Height
715 mm
Width
920 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16, Rear :-140/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
49 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black EMI
EMI5,472 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,54,604
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,54,604
Interest Amount
73,742
Payable Amount
3,28,346

Keeway K-Light 250V other Variants

K-Light 250V Matte Dark Grey

₹2.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,50,000
RTO
20,000
Insurance
12,894
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,82,894
EMI@6,080/mo
Add to Compare
Close

K-Light 250V Matte Blue

₹2.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,50,000
RTO
20,000
Insurance
12,894
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,82,894
EMI@6,080/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Keeway K-Light 250V Alternatives

Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
K-Light 250Vvs42 Bobber
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
K-Light 250VvsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+2
K-Light 250VvsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
K-Light 250VvsMeteor 350
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
K-Light 250VvsMavrick 440
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs
+2
K-Light 250VvsX440

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