In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K-Light 250V Price starts at Rs 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, K-Light 250V engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 19 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K-Light 250V in 1 colour. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The K-Light 250V mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less