Harley-Davidson X440 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl.