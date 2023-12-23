Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm64.0 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
440 cc398.15 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm89.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5112,72,904
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,33,000
RTO
19,82019,340
Insurance
20,69120,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7925,865

    Latest News

    The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most illustrious cars in Yohan Poonawalla's collection that's already filled with some of the exotic machines from across the world
    Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla brings home the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed. Check out its jaw-dropping price
    23 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The year-end discounts extend to the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S
    Ninja 400 to Versys 650, Kawasaki offers year-end discounts up to 60,000
    10 Dec 2023
    The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
    Triumph Speed 400's introductory pricing to end on 31'st December. Check new price
    19 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     