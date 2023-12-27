In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Himalayan 450 engine makes power and torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less