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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly Emi Comparison

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2026, 13:48 pm
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If you have been planning to buy a motorcycle under 500 cc, and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI these two motorcycles command.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
EMI starting at just
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The Triumph Speed 400 and the ⁠Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are two very different motorcycles, trading blows between modern high performance and classic, laid-back heritage. In terms of pricing as well, the two motorcycles are not close. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced between 1.66 lakh and 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 costs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, both the motorcycles are priced in different slabs. However, both the motorcycles come positioned in the same engine displacement segment.

Speaking of specifications, the Bullet 350 uses a 349 cc, air-cooled J-platform engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine churns out 20 bhp peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. It prioritises a slow-revving rhythm and classic exhaust thump over raw speed.

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On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a new 349 cc, liquid-cooled TR series engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It pumps out 36.49 bhp peak power and 32 Nm of maximum torque. As compared to the Bullet 350, it comes as a fast, punchy, and modern motorcycle.

If you have been planning to buy a motorcycle under 500 cc, and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI these two motorcycles command.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: How much EMI to pay

The Royal Enfield Bullet's price varies depending on the colour scheme. To calculate and compare the monthly EMIs for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, we have considered the top-end pricing of the Bullet 350. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 8.5%, and the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Black Gold 209,5728.5%24 months 9,526
Triumph Speed 400 239,877 10,904

According to the calculation, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350's Black Gold colour variant, which is the most expensive one carrying a price tag of 209,572 (ex-showroom), commands a monthly EMI of 9,526. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 comes commanding a monthly EMI of 10,904.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 29 Jul 2026, 13:48 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Triumph Speed 400 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Triumph Speed 400

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