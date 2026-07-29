Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison

The Triumph Speed 400 and the ⁠ Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are two very different motorcycles, trading blows between modern high performance and classic, laid-back heritage. In terms of pricing as well, the two motorcycles are not close. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced between ₹1.66 lakh and ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 costs ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, both the motorcycles are priced in different slabs. However, both the motorcycles come positioned in the same engine displacement segment.

If you have been planning to buy a motorcycle under 500 cc, and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI these two motorcycles command.

Speaking of specifications, the Bullet 350 uses a 349 cc, air-cooled J-platform engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine churns out 20 bhp peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. It prioritises a slow-revving rhythm and classic exhaust thump over raw speed.

On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a new 349 cc, liquid-cooled TR series engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It pumps out 36.49 bhp peak power and 32 Nm of maximum torque. As compared to the Bullet 350, it comes as a fast, punchy, and modern motorcycle.

If you have been planning to buy a motorcycle under 500 cc, and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI these two motorcycles command.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: How much EMI to pay

The Royal Enfield Bullet's price varies depending on the colour scheme. To calculate and compare the monthly EMIs for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, we have considered the top-end pricing of the Bullet 350. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 8.5%, and the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Black Gold ₹ 209,572 8.5% 24 months ₹ 9,526 Triumph Speed 400 ₹ 239,877 ₹ 10,904

According to the calculation, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350's Black Gold colour variant, which is the most expensive one carrying a price tag of ₹209,572 (ex-showroom), commands a monthly EMI of ₹9,526. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 comes commanding a monthly EMI of ₹10,904.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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