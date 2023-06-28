India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the covers off the Made in India Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles at an event in UK. The bikes will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. Here is a quick first look.

By: HT Auto Desk

