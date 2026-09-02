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HONDA CB650R

₹10.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
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Latest Updates on Honda CB650R

The 2025 Honda CB650R has taken the Indian motorcycle landscape by storm with its impressive combination of performance, style, and advanced technology. This Neo-Sports Café-inspired model from Honda not only presents a striking aesthetic but also delivers an exhilarating ride experience. Packed with top-notch features, cutting-edge engineering, and robust performance metrics, the CB650R is designed for enthusiasts who crave a middleweight naked motorcycle that stands out. Recent updates reveal that the Honda CB650R, previously priced at 9.15 lakhs, now carries a price tag of 9.2 lakhs (ex-showroom). This slight increase corresponds with enhancements and refinements that have been incorporated into the model for 2024. The CB650R street naked was launched alongside its fully faired sibling, the CBR650R, and both motorcycles will be sold through the Big Wing dealer network in India. 

Honda CB650R Price

As mentioned above, the Honda CB650R is currently priced at 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for its sole variant. This pricing is indicative of the premium features, powerful engine, and the overall value it offers within the naked sportbike category.

Honda CB650R Launch Date

The Honda CB650R officially launched in India in January 2025 alongside the CBR650R, the fully-faired sibling. The updated middleweight naked motorcycle comes with several updates over its predecessor. While it retains the trademark naked styling of the outgoing model, it gets new tank extensions that mimic air intakes. The tail section has been revised for a sleeker look and the bike further brings a new five-inch TFT display. 

Honda CB650R Variants

The Honda CB650R is available in one fully loaded variant, priced at 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two colour schemes available with the bike, including Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. 

Honda CB650R Design

One of the standout features of the 2024 Honda CB650R is its captivating design language. The motorcycle embodies the essence of the Neo-Sports Café concept with its minimalist yet aggressive styling. The aggressive stance enhances aerodynamics while the sharp LED headlamp design lends a modern touch. The bike is offered in two distinct colour options that emphasise its sleek profile and stylish aesthetic. The combination of a sculpted fuel tank and a well-placed seat not only adds to its visual appeal but also enhances rider ergonomics. Using high-quality materials, the design of the bike resonates with premium craftsmanship, setting it apart from competitors in its class.

Honda CB650R Features

The Honda CB650R features a 5-inch TFT dashboard that provides clear visibility of critical information, including speed, revs, and fuel levels. With the added capability to connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, riders can access notifications, calls, and even turn-by-turn navigation, enhancing the overall riding experience. The ergonomics of the bike have been fine-tuned for both short and long rides, ensuring ample comfort during prolonged journeys. The materials used within the cockpit deliver a premium feel, further accentuating the motorcycle’s appeal.

Honda CB650R Engine and Specifications

Powering the 2025 CB650R is the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that underpins the 2025 CBR650R sports tourer. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. With this, the bike makes 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm.  Notably, the e-Clutch feature that was debuted on the 2023 model year of both these bikes has been left out for the Indian market. 

The bike's hardware includes 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). 

Honda CB650R Fuel Efficiency

While the exact miles per gallon may vary based on riding habits and conditions, riders can expect a fuel efficiency of approximately 22-25 kmpl in real-world scenarios. 

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for Honda, which is well reflected in the Honda CB650R. The motorcycle comes equipped with dual-channel ABS for reliable braking performance, alongside switchable traction control. This feature optimizes grip and allows riders to manage power delivery effectively, enhancing the bike's overall safety profile. The 2025 CB650R in India does however miss out on the e-Clutch feature that debuted in the 2023 model. 

Honda CB650R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    95.17 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    225 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    63 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    205 kg
View All CB650R SpecsView specs icon

Honda CB650R Variants

Honda CB650R price starts at ₹ 10.3 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
CB650R STD
₹10.3 Lakhs*
649 cc
225 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda CB650R Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Sept 2026
Smaller Indian auto component suppliers face high customer dependence and lack product design ownership, increasing risks.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
Nuvama predicts strong growth in India's auto industry, led by passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, peaking in May 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
The FADA President warns prolonged Middle East conflict may disrupt India's automotive sector, affecting exports and key supplies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
AVW Global signs MoU with Uttar Pradesh to establish a premier motorcycle racing ecosystem, boosting motorsport and tourism.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Nov 2025
India's CV manufacturers urge the government to reconsider fuel-efficiency regulations, advocating for real-world testing methods.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

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Honda CB650R comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
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Honda CB650R Images

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Honda CB650R Colours

Honda CB650R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Candy Chromosphere Res
Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic
Candy chromosphere res

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Honda CB650R User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.8Safety
4.8Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Honda CB650R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Honda CB650R for its classic design, performance, and safety features, but note limited fuel range and stiff suspension. Maintenance costs are high.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconClassic Neo Cafe design and premium build quality
  • check circle iconSmooth and powerful inline 4 engine
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features like dual disc brakes and traction control
  • check circle iconEffortless handling and cornering
  • check circle iconHigh speed stability

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconMaintenance can be slightly premium
  • warning iconLow pillion comfort
  • warning iconNoticeable windblast above 110kmph
  • warning iconSmall fuel tank size for long rides
  • warning iconStiff suspension over rough roads
Refined Engine Costly Spares
Riding Honda CB650R is beautiful because of smooth inline 4 motor. Mileage drops to 16kmpl when ridden hard in traffic. Cost of official spares and annual maintenance is quite high for this segment. Turning circle is large.
By: Dinesh Kandpal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Premium But Stiff
Honda CB650R engine performance is phenomenal. But suspension setup feels very stiff over broken city roads causing back discomfort during long commutes. Wind blast is also severe past 110kmph because of zero fairing.
By: Ajay Panwar (Jul 3, 2026)
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Smooth Performance Short Range
Honda CB650R has top class braking safety and styling. But the 15.4 liter fuel tank gives limited riding range on highways, requiring frequent petrol pump stops. Display menu is slightly complicated to toggle while riding fast.
By: Harish Dhoundiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Great Refined Naked
Honda CB650R is highly refined and has sweet exhaust note. However pillion seat is practically non existent for family use. Ground clearance of 150mm is low for large potholes. Maintenance parts take time to arrive at service centers.
By: Sandeep Pundir (Jul 3, 2026)
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Masterpiece Styling Look
Quad exhaust headers on Honda CB650R look artistic. Digital dashboard layout is informative. Ride feels planted at high speeds.
By: Tejaswini Jadhav (Jul 3, 2026)
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Honda CB650R Related News

Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 10: Volkswagen Golf GTI booking closed, Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched, Citroen and Jeep service camp
11 May 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R & CBR650R with E-Clutch launched, prices start at 9.60 lakh
10 May 2025
Honda is going to launch the CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch variants in India as indicated by teasers on social media channels.
Honda CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch variants to hit Indian shores soon: What to expect
8 May 2025
View all
 Honda CB650R Related News

Honda CB650R Specifications and Features

Max Power95.17 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque63 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.4 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed225 kmph
View all CB650R specs and features

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