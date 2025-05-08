Honda CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch variants to hit Indian shores soon: What to expect

The Honda CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch variants are set to arrive on Indian shores soon, as hinted by social media teasers posted by Honda BigWing India. The latest iterations of the middleweight duo were launched in India in January 2025, with buyers in the country missing out on the coveted E-Clutch technology at the time. With the new teasers, we can expect the more advanced E-Clutch variants to launch in the coming days.

The Honda E-Clutch lets riders shift gears without having to engage the clutch lever, although manual operation is possible at any moment.

The Honda CB650R naked streetfighter is currently priced at ₹9.2 lakh, while its fully-faired sibling, the CBR650R, is slotted in at ₹10 lakh (both ex-showroom). When the E-Clutch variants launch in the country, expect to pay approximately ₹30,000 extra for the added technology.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: What is E-Clutch?

Available in the European and US markets, the E-Clutch feature aims to put the rider’s mind at ease by making the shifting experience less fatiguing, especially in city traffic. This feature eliminates the need to pull the clutch lever during starts, stops, and gear changes. With this, the rider can simply operate the shift pedal for fast and consistent gear changes.

The Honda E-Clutch operates based on vehicle parameters, which include speed, engine rpm, and gear position. The clutch is operated by an actuator unit with two servo motors inside the right-hand engine cover. The system further allows riders to adjust the shift pedal operational feel through three settings – Hard, Medium, and Soft.

Despite the new feature, riders can manually operate the clutch by engaging the lever at any given moment. Honda says the E-Clutch system will re-activate in less than a second above a certain engine rpm, or after five seconds at a lower speed. If deemed unnecessary for a particular trip, the rider can choose to disengage the E-Clutch feature altogether using the switchgear.

