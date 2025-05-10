2025 Honda CB650R & CBR650R with E-Clutch launched, prices start at 9.60 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R middleweight performance motorcycles in the country. The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R come with the brand’s E-Clutch technology, which lets riders shift gears without having to use the clutch lever. The 2025 Honda CB650R is priced at ₹9.60 lakh, while the 2025 Honda CBR650R is priced at ₹10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open at Honda Big Wing dealerships for both motorcycles.

What is an E-Clutch

Honda’s new E-Clutch system is a world-first and was first unveiled in November 2023. The system allows smooth shifting without the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever. The new E-Clutch is already available on the global versions and is finally making its way to the Indian market. The technology essentially allows riders to shift gears as well as start or stop the motorcycle without using the clutch lever by automatically controlling the clutch of the multi-gear manual transmission. Both bikes are also available with the 6-speed manual transmission.

The E-Clutch combines several elements of a quickshifter, a traditional manual clutch, and Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) to offer a seamless experience. You also get a clutch lever and shifter for manual control, like in a conventional motorcycle. The E-Clutch does add about 2.8 kg of additional weight to the motorcycles.

Speaking about the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the latest additions to our premium motorcycle line-up - the CB650R and CBR650R - now equipped with Honda’s revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The premium motorcycling space has been experiencing remarkable growth in India, and with world-class products like the CB650R and CBR650R, we are confident they will set new benchmarks for performance and riding innovation. The introduction of E-Clutch is a step into the future, giving riders a unique blend of control and comfort, reinforcing Honda’s leadership in technological advancement."

Commenting on this announcement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to bring the new CB650R and CBR650R for our Indian riders, with the revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The standard variants of both these models were introduced earlier this year & they received a phenomenal response. With the introduction of the E-Clutch equipped variants, we believe this will further elevate the customer’s riding experience while strengthening Honda’s position in the premium motorcycle space. These motorcycles perfectly balance performance, ease, and innovation - qualities that today’s riders value more than ever."

2025 Honda CB650R

The 2025 Honda CB650R retains the neo-retro design language with a minimalist look and muscular styling. The bike gets a round LED headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank, and an exposed steel frame. The bike will be available in two colours Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Power comes from the familiar 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine tuned for 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. Suspension duties are handled by Showa 41 mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks at the front and an adjustable preload monoshock at the rear.

The CB650R is equipped with dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear for braking performance, along with dual-channel ABS. Other features include a 5-inch TFT display with the Honda RoadSync app that brings calls, messages, and navigation via Bluetooth. The 2025 Honda CB650R with the E-Clutch is about ₹40,000 more expensive than the standard version.

2025 Honda CBR650R

The 2025 Honda CBR650R gets a full-fairing with the twin headlamp design. The styling is sporty inspired by the litre-class Fireblade and is available in two colours Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic. Power on the CBR650R comes from the same 649 cc motor as the CB650R with the same output. The bike also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control, for better control. Other hardware including the suspension setup and brakes are also shared with the CBR650R. Compared to the manual transmission version, the 2025 Honda CBR650R with E-Clutch is about ₹40,000 more expensive.

