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1/5

HONDA CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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Latest Updates on Honda CBR650R

The Honda CBR650R sports tourer was launched in the Indian market in January 2025 and it comes at an ex-showroom price of 9.99 lakh. Dominating the Indian market with its powerful 649cc engine and eye-catching aesthetics, this bike continues to captivate enthusiasts since its recent launches. The latest updates reflect its performance-oriented design coupled with advanced safety features, making it a top contender in the segment. The new CBR650R looks nearly identical to the company's flagship litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade. The bike gets the full fairing with the split LED treatment and the styling is sharper than the predecessor with a more angular fairing.

Honda CBR650R Price

The 2025 Honda CBR650R is currently available at an enticing price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it competitive in the middleweight segment. This pricing reflects the premium quality and technology that Honda consistently delivers in its motorcycles. It provides excellent value for those looking to own a sporty yet practical motorcycle that promises a thrilling riding experience without breaking the bank.

Honda CBR650R Launch Date

Launched in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) model, the Honda CBR650R first made its debut in 2021 and has consistently attracted attention since then. The latest iteration has recently hit the market, further solidifying Honda’s commitment to delivering high-performance motorcycles to Indian riders. The continuous updates ensure that the CBR650R remains at the forefront of innovative technology and design, catering to evolving customer preferences.

Honda CBR650R Variants

Currently, the Honda CBR650R is available in a single variant and it is priced at 9,99,000 (ex-showroom). This model comes equipped with top-tier features that enhance both performance and rider comfort, ensuring that you receive the ultimate riding experience without compromising quality.

Honda CBR650R Design 

The exterior design of the Honda CBR650R is nothing short of stunning. It features a sporty silhouette with aggressive lines, a sculpted fuel tank, and a commanding headlamp that perfectly encapsulates its performance nature. The 2025 model retains the same colour palette, including Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red for an enhanced aesthetic appeal. Dual LED headlights provide exceptional visibility while adding a sophisticated touch. The aerodynamic design is complemented by a revised rear section that houses a sleek LED taillight and blinkers, all of which contribute to the bike's formidable road presence. The CBR650R prioritises rider ergonomics with a rider-focused seat and improved handlebar positioning. 

Honda CBR650R Features

The Honda CBR650R's layout is intuitive, with a clear instrument panel that provides crucial riding information at a glance. High-quality materials lend a premium feel, enhancing the overall riding experience. The seat is designed with ample cushioning to support long-distance travel while ensuring that it remains sporty and firm for spirited rides. Moreover, the CBR650R includes modern technology such as a USB charging port conveniently placed under the seat, allowing you to keep your devices topped up on the go. This feature is a thoughtful addition for riders who value connectivity on their adventures.

Honda CBR650R Engine and Specifications

Powering the 2025 Honda CBR650R is the same 649 cc unit that underpins the CB650R naked bike. This liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. With this unit, the bike is able to deliver 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm. 

Hardware components include 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance come from the radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike further features dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). 

Honda CBR650R Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage for the 2025 Honda CBR650R is 25 Kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style. 

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the design of the Honda CBR650R, and it boasts a variety of advanced safety features. Notably, the bike includes a dual-channel ABS system for optimal braking performance, ensuring confidence in emergency situations. Additionally, the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology detects sudden braking and activates the hazard lights, alerting other drivers to prevent rear-end collisions. Beyond these features, the CBR650R incorporates switchable traction control, which enhances stability and control across various road conditions. 

Honda CBR650R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    95.17 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    240 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    63 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    209 kg
View All CBR650R SpecsView specs icon

Honda CBR650R Variants

Honda CBR650R price starts at ₹ 11.16 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
CBR650R STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
649 cc
240 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda CBR650R Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
The Indian government maintains the ethanol blend in petrol at 20%, addressing concerns over fuel efficiency and vehicle performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
The Indian government plans a three-layer safety system for two-wheelers to enhance rider safety and curb accidents.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Apr 2026
To maintain bike performance in summer heat, monitor fluids, check tyres, and consider insurance for extra protection.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Nov 2025
The 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship concluded with exciting racing, new champions, and competitive finishes across categories.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Oct 2025
Honda updates the CBR650R and CB650R motorcycles for 2026 with new color options, maintaining existing specifications.Read Full Story

Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

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Honda CBR650R comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R image
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6RKawasaki Ninja ZX 6R imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
3.51
636 cc124 PS69 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes198 kg2025 mmDouble DiscDisc-CBR650RVSNinja ZX 6R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SPHonda CB1000 Hornet SP imageRs. 12.36 LakhsOnwards-1000 cc151.73 PS104 NmSports Bikes211 kg2140 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyCBR650RVSCB1000 Hornet SP
Honda CB750 HornetHonda CB750 Hornet imageRs. 9.22 LakhsOnwards-755 cc91.77 PS75 NmSports Bikes196 kg2090 mm---CBR650RVSCB750 Hornet

Honda CBR650R Images

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Honda CBR650R Colours

Honda CBR650R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Candy Chromosphere Red
Matte Gunpowder Black Metaalic
Candy chromosphere red

Honda CBR650R Alternatives

Honda CB650R

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10.3 Lakhs
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Triumph Daytona 660

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9.88 Lakhs
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

12.49 Lakhs
CBR650RvsNinja ZX 6R
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

12.36 Lakhs
CBR650RvsCB1000 Hornet SP
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 - 10.49 Lakhs
CBR650RvsCB750 Hornet

Honda CBR650R User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.2Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Honda CBR650R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users continue to appreciate the bike's smooth engine and attractive design but express concerns over comfort, high costs, and visibility issues under various riding conditions.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconIncredibly smooth inline 4 engine
  • check circle iconPremium build quality and materials
  • check circle iconBeautiful design with attractive color options
  • check circle iconHighly stable platform for weekend road trips
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features like traction control and ABS

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPillion seat may be uncomfortable for long rides
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs and expensive spare parts
  • warning iconLimited ground clearance for rough roads
  • warning iconShort handle lock to lock angle affects maneuverability
  • warning iconStock mirrors vibrate excessively at higher RPMs
Committed handlebar posture strains lower spine
Leaning front end creates immense pressure on wrists and lower waist during slow traffic speeds. Not practical for daily routine city commuting.
By: Harish Dixit (Jun 2, 2026)
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Severe wind buffeting from low stock visor
Standard windshield profile is shallow. Airflow hits directly on neck at 100kmph plus speeds, leading to heavy fatigue during highway tours.
By: Pradeep Roy (Jun 2, 2026)
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High routine upkeep strains running budget
Normal oil changes and sprocket chain kit replacements cost as much as premium 1000cc superbikes. Not economical choice for daily runs.
By: Sunil Malhotra (Jun 2, 2026)
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Heavy engine baking in crawling traffic
Inline 4 motor produces excessive heat on shins during long traffic stops. Enclosed fairing profile traps heat inside city environment.
By: Pankaj Saxena (Jun 2, 2026)
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Long turning radius makes tight parking difficult
Handle lock to lock angle is short. Negotiating sharp urban u turns or squeezing into tight basement slots demands extra front back efforts.
By: Anil Patil (Jun 2, 2026)
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Honda CBR650R Related News

Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
Honda CBR650R E-Clutch deliveries begin. Here's what it gets
17 Jun 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 10: Volkswagen Golf GTI booking closed, Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched, Citroen and Jeep service camp
11 May 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R & CBR650R with E-Clutch launched, prices start at 9.60 lakh
10 May 2025
View all
 Honda CBR650R Related News
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Honda CBR650R Brochure

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Honda CBR650R Specifications and Features

Max Power95.17 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque63 Nm
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649 cc
Max Speed240 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
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